Outgoing ‘SNL’ Star Mocks Topless Sydney Sweeney

Outgoing Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman’s latest comedy skit perfectly skewers Sydney Sweeney’s racy new ad.

Fineman, 38, posted the skit to her Instagram account Saturday, with the caption “sports 🏀🏀 @sydneysweeney” tagging the controversial star.

In the video she says she swung by 30 Rock to clean out her dressing room and was inspired by a certain prop.

“Yesterday I moved out of my dressing room at SNL but I got to take my ‘Sydney Sweeneys,’” she said, while leaning into the camera holding a chest mold over her own breasts.

Sweeney’s Novig—a sports prediction market—commercial was released on Wednesday and immediately gained widespread attention because the Euphoria star poses totally nude for most of it.

Wearing a platinum blonde wig that echoes Sweeney’s hair, and nothing else but a pair of red running shorts, Fineman puts on her best Sweeney impression.

“Sydney Sweeney loves sports. Sports. Sports,” the parody begins. As she speaks, various balls are thrown at her chest.

“Many people think this ad is about sports, but it’s actually about tits.”

Fineman mimics the ad's use of various sports equipment. Chloe Fineman/Instagram

Fineman repeats the word “sports” many more times, and also leans into the dumb blonde stereotype, quipping that she doesn’t know what her favorite sport is and then acting vacant before saying, “Sorry, I was thinking about sports.”

“I don’t know, I got the boobs and I thought it would be funny. I know you’re probably uncomfortable but I think they’re fun and cool,” she said at the end of the clip.

Fineman announced she was leaving SNL in July, after seven seasons with the late-night sketch show playing many memorable roles, including Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, and society scammer Anna Delvey.

At one point she almost breaks as a basketball comes at her. Chloe Fineman/Instagram

Sweeney said in a statement that the Novig campaign was about “embracing a fun idea.”

“The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor and a playful edge,” she said.

The campaign casting isn’t just a product endorsement deal for Sweeney. The 28-year-old has also joined Novig as a strategic partner and equity holder.

As of Saturday afternoon, Fineman’s post had over 38,000 likes and over a thousand comments, but none from Sweeney.