PARKER, NO! Emmy Nominee Mishears Host in Super Awkward Live TV Moment The actor and the anchor struggled to interact normally.

Today host Craig Melvin and actor Parker Posey are trapped in a feedback loop of awkward on-air exchanges.

Almost two years ago, Posey went viral for demonstrating her exaggerated Southern accent—“Piper, no!”—during an interview with Melvin promoting The White Lotus, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. On Monday, Melvin and Posey lapsed into another cringeworthy Today moment while Posey promoted her new reality competition series The Mob and her movie Wild Horse Nine.

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The exchange contained two major blunders, the first stemming from Melvin’s lack of enunciation.

“Before I let you get out of here, we’ve got to talk horror,” Melvin said. Posey adopted a confused expression before Melvin, who PEOPLE named Sexiest Morning Show Host (“Hotter Than Your Cup of Coffee”) in the magazine’s 2026 Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll, understood her hesitation. “No,” he clarified, “Horr-or!”

Craig Melvin’s embarrassment was palpable. NBC

Posey began to laugh. “I thought you called me a wh--e!” she said, prompting Melvin’s to exclaim, “I did not call you a wh--e! H-O-R-R-O-R.”

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“This is The Today Show!” Posey joked in response.

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Melvin conceded, “I did not enunciate well.”

Melvin’s next blunder came as he read from his interview notes: “Scream 3, Blade, and now you’re doing a new horror film,” he said. “Tell us about your new horror film.” He was referring to the horror-thriller Sleepover, which Variety reported Posey had signed on to in early Oct. and which would release in 2027.

“I’m not doing it,” Posey said, and then it was Melvin’s turn to be confused.

“It says right here that you’re doing Sleepover!” Melvin replied, referencing his cue cards, which Posey denied again, clarifying, “No, I’m not doing it anymore. Now I’m sweating.”

She grabbed the cue cards from Melvin and began fanning herself with them. “Can I use this as a fan?” she asked before adding that she was initially tied to the project, but “something came up.”

Parker Posey fanned herself with Craig Melvin's notes. NBC

“OK, well, now it’s even more awkward than usual,” Melvin quipped. Posey cut in with a distracting non-sequitur, “Hey, you’re the Sexiest Man Alive! ‘Hotter than a cup of coffee!’”

Melvin laughed, asking, “Are you really not doing Sleepover? Did I screw that up?”

“OK, well, now it’s really awkward,” Melvin said again before asking co-host Carson Daly to “save us, please,” by transitioning to the next segment.

Daly was not sympathetic.

“I can’t,” he told Melvin. “We have another viral clip coming up for sure.”

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