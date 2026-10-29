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Legendary ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ Star Dies at 86

Patrick Stewart was known for playing Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier.

Actor Patrick Stewart arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Actor Patrick Stewart has died following “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” his spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak told The Hollywood Reporter.

Stewart died on Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home, the rep revealed.

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak also wrote in the statement. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

This is a developing story.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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