Director Says ‘Friends’ Star Humiliated Her With NSFW Gift
She claims that Jennifer Aniston gave her the present in front of the entire cast and crew.
Director Penelope Spheeris claims Jennifer Aniston gave her a “mean-spirited” NSFW gift.
During an appearance on the Moynihan Report podcast, Spheeris revealed that the Friends star gave her a dildo on the set of Five. The two were part of a group of five female directors making short films exploring how breast cancer affects people’s lives.
Spheeris said the sex toy had “rhinestones” all over it and “you couldn’t even use it.”
“It was a mean-spirited dildo to humiliate me in front of the whole crew from Jennifer Aniston,” she alleged.
She explained, “At the end of the shoot day, the assistant director comes over and says, ‘Have a seat in the chair.’ I sit down. The whole crew [gathers] around and her producer Kristen walks up with a gift box.”
“I open the f---ing dildo in there in front of the whole crew. I’m supposed to open up a dildo,” she said in a fiery tirade.
Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
However, Aniston did not personally give Spheeries the “gift.”
The director said she knows the gift “had to come” from Aniston because she used the same gift box the A-lister used to give Friends creator Marta Kauffman another present.
After her anecdote, Spheeris said she’ll probably get “sued” for telling the tale.
The Daily Beast has reached out to Aniston’s representatives for comment.
Spheeris, 80, is known for The Beverly Hillbillies, Wayne’s World, and a trilogy of music documentaries entitled The Decline of Western Civilization.
Spheeris and Aniston, 57, each directed a short film in the Five anthology, which was released in 2011. The other directors included Patty Jenkins, Alicia Keys, and Demi Moore.
The Lifetime series won the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Award for Outstanding Drama.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…