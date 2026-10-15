AWKWARD Director Says ‘Friends’ Star Humiliated Her With NSFW Gift She claims that Jennifer Aniston gave her the present in front of the entire cast and crew.

Director Penelope Spheeris claims Jennifer Aniston gave her a “mean-spirited” NSFW gift.

During an appearance on the Moynihan Report podcast, Spheeris revealed that the Friends star gave her a dildo on the set of Five. The two were part of a group of five female directors making short films exploring how breast cancer affects people’s lives.

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Spheeris said the sex toy had “rhinestones” all over it and “you couldn’t even use it.”

Director Penelope Spheeris and actress-director Jennifer Aniston attend the 64th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards cocktail reception held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on January 28, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA

“It was a mean-spirited dildo to humiliate me in front of the whole crew from Jennifer Aniston,” she alleged.

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She explained, “At the end of the shoot day, the assistant director comes over and says, ‘Have a seat in the chair.’ I sit down. The whole crew [gathers] around and her producer Kristen walks up with a gift box.”

The director claims Jennifer Aniston gave her the gift but the A-Lister did not personally hand it to her. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“I open the f---ing dildo in there in front of the whole crew. I’m supposed to open up a dildo,” she said in a fiery tirade.

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However, Aniston did not personally give Spheeries the “gift.”

The director said she knows the gift “had to come” from Aniston because she used the same gift box the A-lister used to give Friends creator Marta Kauffman another present.

After her anecdote, Spheeris said she’ll probably get “sued” for telling the tale.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Aniston’s representatives for comment.

Director Penelope Spheeris poses before a screening and panel discussion for the reunion of the cast of the 1992 movie "Wayne's World" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California, on April 23, 2013. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Spheeris, 80, is known for The Beverly Hillbillies, Wayne’s World, and a trilogy of music documentaries entitled The Decline of Western Civilization.

Spheeris and Aniston, 57, each directed a short film in the Five anthology, which was released in 2011. The other directors included Patty Jenkins, Alicia Keys, and Demi Moore.

The Lifetime series won the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s Gracie Award for Outstanding Drama.

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