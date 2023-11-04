Phaedra Parks Brings the Shade to ‘Married to Medicine’

The cast of Married to Medicine delivered one of the messiest panels at last year’s BravoCon, with Dr. Heavenly Kimes and now-former cast member Contessa Metcalfe getting into an epic screaming match. This year, BravoCon upped the ante for the doctors (and the non-doctors), giving them the largest stage at Caesar’s Forum for their 10th anniversary panel.

While they didn’t attract a big crowd—they were competing with the apparently very in-demand cast of Real Housewives of New York City across the hall—they did bring the shade, some raunchy jokes and an exciting glimpse of the new season, which includes former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. When asked about her experience on Married to Med vs. RHOA by an audience member, the family attorney gave a predictably backhanded answer that will probably piss off her former BFF and “worldwide” entrepreneur Kandi Burruss.

“Totally different show, totally different vibe,” Parks said. “But this show is about really authentic relationships. These are career women, professional women, much like myself so there’s a different kind of conversation.”

Parks also implied that the Married to Medicine ladies were a lot more real than with her former castmates, despite not being a part of the Real Housewives franchise.

“Obviously, I was Housewives for eight years, loved it, had two kids on TV,” she continued. “But I enjoyed this because it’s different. This is a phenomenal cast, and they have stories that are accurate. I think they’re being themselves. I think they’re allowing me to be myself. And so that’s what’s most important.”

She added that her bonds with her new Bravo sisters are “authentic” and “not forced.”

Amid her not-so-subtle read, Parks clarified that she’s still close with Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, and former RHOA star Nene Leakes. (She noticeably omitted Porsha Williams.) She also said that most of her former castmates reached out to congratulate on her new gig after she was ostensibly fired from RHOA following the controversial Season 9.

“All of them have been very excited to tune in,” she said. “Even though I’m jumping ship to a new franchise, the beautiful thing is Bravo is a family. And I do other shows with other Bravolebrities. And we support one another. And so that’s the good thing;. Whether it be Housewives, Summer House, any of those—I will support them because we are a whole family together.”

During the panel, the cast alluded to Parks doing some of her signature pot-stirring. In a sneak preview for Sunday’s Season 10 premiere, which was played during the panel, we see Parks walking into the bridal shower of Quad Webb’s ex-husband’s new wife, Lateasha Lunceford—with Webb on her arm. If the panel was any indication, it seems like Parks hasn’t lost her knack for causing trouble.