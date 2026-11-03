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PASSING THE BATON

Pierce Brosnan Makes His Pick for Next James Bond Known

The former 007 has a name in mind.

Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ 1997.

Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

By Meera Navlakha

Pierce Brosnan has revealed one name on his list to become the next James Bond.

The former 007, who played the spy in four segments of the film franchise, made his reveal in a new conversation with Vanity Fair. While he emphasized that he is “just an audience member now,” Brosnan gave one actor his stamp of approval amid ongoing speculation.

“All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire,” he said, before continuing, “Callum, Callum Turner is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong.”

Callum Turner as Owen in ONE NIGHT ONLY, directed by Will Gluck.

Callum Turner got the former Bond's approval.

Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictu/Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictures

Turner, 36, is rumored to be among the frontrunners for the coveted role.

The Eternity actor and Brosnan, 73, starred together in 2017’s The Only Living Boy in New York.

George Clooney, 65, also endorsed Turner, saying he hopes the young star will be the next Bond. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it,” said Clooney.

But other contenders, backed by heavyweight actors, are in the race: Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, 36, The Crown star Josh O’Connor, 36, and Turner are reportedly undergoing final screen tests, according to Variety.

Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden is amongst the handful of rumored contenders.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The discourse has been ongoing, and many of the stars in the running have issued vague statements.

Lowden’s Slow Horses co-star, Gary Oldman, 68, fueled the actor’s casting rumors and said his “fingers are crossed for Jack.”

Lowden then responded to the speculation in an interview with British GQ, saying, “It’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned—for any role—and I’m just not really going to add to the noise. It’s very nice, and Gary’s a sweetheart — it’s particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don’t really listen to it.”

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O’Conner gave a similar response, telling the BBC he was “very honored” to be included in the conversation. “It’s an incredibly bizarre pinch me moment…even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that,” he said.

“To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary,” he concluded. “But I am afraid, there is nothing to say beyond that.”

Brosnan, who held the title from 1995 to 2002, lauded everyone rumored to be in the running.

galleries/2015/10/24/50-years-of-james-bond-posters/151023-lendof-james-bond-04_i9dsed

Back in the days when Pierce Brosnan was Bond.

Danjaq, LLC and United Artists Corporation

“They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men,” he said.

He continued, “Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage. You know, it’s hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond.”

He also praised Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who will take on the Amazon MGM franchise.

“I think we are going to be blown away. I really do. [Villeneuve] is such an iconoclastic director. His work is visionary, and his stealth and imagination of camera work and storytelling is so visceral and sensuous,” he said. “It’s going to be great. It’s going to be truly magnificent.

Jack Lowden
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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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