The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in a transitional stage. The insatiable spirit of Lisa Vanderpump has finally faded, while Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna have retreated to their crawlspaces, leaving a power vacuum. With Kyle Richards the only alpha remaining, RHOBH has experienced its first true dynamic reshuffle in years, as newbies have finally sought out the throne.

And, with this relaxed season ending in Kyle and Mauricio’s shock separation, RHOBH could dive head-first into a new reality next year. But before that happens, let’s take a look at whose diamond is shining brighter than ever, and who might just crack under pressure.

Kyle Richards

The truth is, whether you love or hate Kyle, she’s the Queen of Beverly Hills. And this season, Kyle really solidified her role. With Rinna and Kathy off the show, there were no formidable challengers to the throne. While she stumbled in the first half of the season, as Sutton sniffed around her flailing marriage, Kyle rebounded and shook off the suspicions—just in time to blindside her castmates with a post-season separation.

Kyle has never been a bombastic Housewife, and rarely centers herself in the drama, but she’s adapted to group dynamics fantastically in her 13-year run. Erika remains a strong ally, while Kyle was able to neutralize Sutton into submission. Meanwhile, Dorit’s begging for her friendship, despite Kyle slowly but surely cutting her loose. Maybe the crown isn’t so heavy, after all.

Erika Jayne

Bet it on blonde. Erika hasn’t exactly undergone a traditional Housewife arc. She spent her first five seasons a total dud, slipping through the cracks as an ice queen the cast merely tolerated. Yet, when the floor caved in, Erika finally stepped up to earn her spot in the group.

Backed by the brick wall that was the “Fox Force Five” (or, for those of you who aren’t Reddit-brained: Kyle, Teddi, Rinna, Dorit, and Erika), Erika moved fast and furiously up the ranks, finally adding a little bite to her ever-present bark. But, with half her allies fired, Erika has adapted masterfully to the modern dynamic.

While her relentless quest for an apology was a poor move, placing both Kyle and Dorit on the defensive, Erika has strong ties to the entire group. Rekindling friendships with both Sutton and Garcelle, while ousting Dorit as Kyle’s number one, Erika seems safer than ever. The only question is if she’ll go back on autopilot with the heat off her back.

Sutton Stracke

Sutton stood on the periphery of the group for two years, fighting off ambushes every other episode. But without Rinna mangling her week after week, Sutton has finally found her footing.

Leading a successful cast trip to Barcelona and opening up about her vulnerabilities, Sutton endeared herself to Erika, while her rollercoaster relationship with Kyle proved her to be a worthy adversary in the group. Plus, Sutton’s the glue between Crystal and Garcelle, helping create a team dynamic that leaves her from battling alone.

But, she could lose it all in a moment. If Sutton wants to cement her standing, she’ll have to be more careful. Post-season, she made fun of Erika’s cheap residency tickets, throwing away their renewed friendship. Kyle, too, has turned on Sutton, meaning she’s in for another painful reunion. Rumor has it she fainted after Kyle and Kathy Hilton teamed up against her, so it’s not looking amazing. For entertainment purposes, I hope Sutton never learns tact. But from a strategy standpoint, she could stand to be more calculated.

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle occupies an interesting role on the show. Aside from Kyle, she’s been pushed as the face of the show, sharing the center billing in promotional materials. But, Garcelle’s role in the group itself is rather lowkey.

With her biggest enemy Rinna gone, Garcelle sank further into the background, failing to capitalize on the moment to usurp a top spot in the group. Garcelle is kind of an inverse of Sutton. Without the chaos, Garcelle very easily floats through the group, very rarely threatened, but she also lacks the emotional vulnerability to get closer. Although she’s made peace with Erika, Garcelle’s only strong connection is with Sutton. She and Kyle share a mutual respect, but rarely bond on a deeper level.

But, she’s just a few strategic moves from true power. There’s no reason Garcelle shouldn’t share that top spot with Kyle, but for her lack of trying.

Dorit Kemsley

It’s been a rough year for the child of the world. Tarred and feathered at every turn, Dorit has lost her strongest ally in Kyle, and failed to secure relationships with the newer cast members. No one has suffered more from the loss of Rinna than Dorit, as the reshuffled dynamics left her without a home.

After her microaggressions against Garcelle and Crystal, Dorit’s in for a brutal reunion, and it’s unlikely she’ll have support from anyone, save Erika. While her chaotic behavior has made her TV persona the strongest it’s been in years, Dorit’s never been a good strategist. You can make assumptions about Kyle and Morgan Wade dating, and you can spread rumors that Sutton’s an alcoholic, but don’t be shocked when your messiness leaves you all alone.

This is RHOBH, easily the most sensitive Housewives cast, and one full of grudge holders. This stranded little bird can only hope the reunion saves her, but she could very well lose her coveted diamond if she isn’t careful.

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Three years in, Crystal is still a giant question mark. Her strongest contribution to the group remains her fight with Sutton in her first season. Since then, she’s straddled the line, unable to make genuine inroads.

Although Crystal came out on top of her fight with Annemarie to the fanbase, the group sees it differently. It’s clear Dorit and Kyle don’t trust Crystal at all, while Garcelle merely tolerates her due to their shared friend, Sutton. And when your only true ally is Sutton, you’re basically on your own.

You could pluck Crystal right out of the group and it would take Kyle seven episodes to notice. Dorit might never realize her absence. Crystal’s best hope is Kathy Hilton rejoins the show next season, allowing her to tether herself to a real power player. Otherwise, she might just slip by the wayside.

Annemarie Wiley

There has never been a more preemptively fired Housewife in the history of the franchise. Even Quinn Fry (of Orange County Season 3) had more of a chance of a contract renewal than Annemarie. Annemarie joined the show in Episode 6 and had two solo scenes in the entirety of her run.

Her plot line has consisted of speculating about Sutton’s esophagus, accusing her of having an eating disorder, and then spinning a web about Crystal. We know nothing about Annemarie other than her husband doesn’t like her—and that was he was accused of sexual assault—and it’s hard to imagine Bravo want to continue embarrassing her on this national level.

It’s kind of funny watching her flail around aimlessly, but Annemarie has no true allies, no connection to the group, and no reason to continue forward.