‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: Midseason Power Rankings

Read more of our Real Housewives of Orange County coverage HERE.

After last week’s disastrous costume party that featured several walkouts and atrocious wigs, Real Housewives of Orange County is taking a breather this week. I would assume this is to build up some excitement around a big fight between Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador that will apparently take place in the next episode, where we get another classic “I’m done!”

In a preview, the Real for Real founder confronts Heather about spreading gossip about her purportedly “not good” relationship with her mysterious boyfriend John to the other women—even though Shannon, with the help of alcohol, has apparently vented to most of the cast about their issues. That’s not to mention that her best friend Tamra Judge is the one who brought this up on-camera in the first place just to slight her eternal nemesis Heather!

Still, I couldn’t be more grateful for Tamra’s pot-stirring here, as the shifting dynamics amongst the group have never been more compelling to watch—at least in recent seasons. Heather also performs best as a Housewife when her back is against the wall, and she’s scrambling for allies.

Let’s get into which cast members are currently thriving and who’s not looking too hot right now with some midseason power rankings, starting with who’s on top and heading straight down to the bottom..

Vicki Gunvalson

Friend-of Vicki has hardly done anything this season, aside from getting wasted and minimally inserting herself in the women’s arguments. We’ll see if her mouth gets her in trouble during the cast trip later this season. But for now, she’s sitting pretty as the unimpeachable “OG of the O.C.” and leader of the “Tres Amigas.”

Tamra Judge

I’ve been anticipating a cast gang-up this season against Tamra, given her awful behavior towards Jenn and the fact that she’s pissed nearly everyone off to some degree. But despite Gina’s best efforts to slowly turn the group against her, I don’t think it’s going to happen. For one, she’s protected by her fellow “Amigas.” She'll most certainly be invited back next season (possibly with Vicki as a full-time cast member) due to all the drama she’s caused. And she’s somehow managed to get off scot-free throughout this whole Shannon and John mess.

Social media may be fed up with her. But as long as she maintains Vicki and Shannon’s friendship, she’ll be just fine.

Shannon Beador

The fact that nearly everyone was running after Shannon during her meltdown last week—not to mention that Emily was literally sobbing because Shannon wouldn’t allow her to, in her words, “be her friend”—demonstrates her elite status amongst the group. (They also obviously wanted screentime.)

She may not perform well in conflict, but she’s inarguably the most beloved cast member at the moment. The thing is, even when Shannon is flat-out wrong or being overly dramatic, she’s extremely fun to watch. She also has built-in sympathy from her marriage to David Beador and being so public about her insecurities. Even when she’s losing, she’s technically winning.

Emily Simpson

I still have no idea how popular Emily is within the RHOC fanbase. In one moment, people are applauding her for her authenticity and lawyer bona fides. In another, they’re dragging her on Instagram for going to the gym. From my Twitter feed, it seems like the audience enjoys her best in confessionals and during her at-home scenes (read: not conspiring with Gina).

That said, I think Emily has primarily floated by being funny, sensitive and generally less annoying than Gina. She’s also willing to be used by more powerful people, like Heather last season and now Tamra. She seems to be doing pretty well this season despite all the crying last week.

Taylor Armstrong

Aside from her amusing IMDb fight with Heather, I don’t really know what Taylor is doing on this show, or if the other women even notice that she’s there. But the fact that Heather, a franchise vet, lost a battle to her, makes me think she’s a force to be reckoned with. Apparently, three seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (as a full-time cast member) and a viral meme is worth a lot on this show.

Gina Kirschenheiter

One thing I’ve noticed about this season is that no one really goes out of their way to interact with Gina besides Emily and Heather. Have she and Tamra spoken at all?? I think any credibility Gina has, at this point, comes from her proximity to Emily. And she hasn’t been smart enough to align with the new girls and go against Tamra like she’s been hinting at all season. I don’t know how long she can make it leaning on Emily.

Jenn Pedranti

Jenn exists in this weird, liminal space where everyone seems to like her, but not enough to vocally defend her against Tamra. (I almost snorted during last week’s episode when Vicki tried to sympathize with her over the Ryan drama, when Vicki’s bestie Tamra was the one who started it all!) Overall, I think Jenn is safe for now. But I definitely can see Gina and Emily pouncing on her after one tiny slip-up. Gina could very well decide that Jenn’s relationship disgusts her again in the latter half of the season.

Heather Dubrow

Fancy Pants has been attacked from all angles this season, to the point where even I, a previous Heather skeptic, feel bad for the girl.

Let’s run down the list of petty things this woman has been attacked for so far this season: not wanting to be a part of some sketchy film production in Oklahoma, not wanting to shovel cow manure, saying she appreciates farmers, telling Gina that her attachment to her previous marriage might affect her relationship with her current boyfriend, not listening to Gina when she told her that Tamra was a bad friend, telling Gina that her 19-year -old son was getting into the real-estate business, and not being baited by Tamra into trash-talking Shannon and John’s relationship at an exercise class.

As far as Heather talking about the state of Shannon’s relationship, you could argue that she was wrong for opening her mouth in the first place. But she never brought any of this on-camera either. Regardless, everyone is clearly trying to ostracize her from the group. And unfortunately, her only hope, at this point, is groveling to Emily and Gina. Woof.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.