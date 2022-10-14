‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Producers Say Season 3 Is ‘Scary Island on Steroids’

The wildest season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is yet to come!

At a BravoCon panel on Friday for the famed franchise spinoff, which concluded its raucous second season in July, producers described the upcoming third installment, tentatively titled “Thailand,” as “Scary Island on steroids.”

For Bravo fans, those four words instantly conjure a wealth of deliciously chaotic images. Who can forget Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon’s epic, knock-down, drag-out dinner table fight that resulted in Bensimon fleeing the island for safety? It’s a trip so instantly iconic that it has become legendary—and Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 sounds destined to be its successor.

The in-depth panel featured producers Glenda Cox, Shanae Humphrey, Alfonso Rosales, and Lisa Shannon, who joined Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister to kick off the first day of BravoCon and spill all of the exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets.

Boasting a cast of incredible, drama-doling women like Candiace Dillard Bassett, Leah McSweeney, Marysol Patton, Porsha Williams, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 will ship the women off to Thailand for the tropical adventure of a lifetime. With a cast full of firecrackers, there was no doubt among fans that this would be a must-watch—and early reports of feuds at an elephant sanctuary have promised the goods.

“Did Leah really throw elephant poop at her castmates?” Wagmeister prodded.

Some hesitancy fell over the panel, before Shannon finally chimed in: “There was probably some fecal matter in there,” she said. “But it was all in good fun!”

Rosales also teased that Season 3 would have “a yacht trip to rival [RHONY’s] Cartagena [trip].” For Bravo fans who remember when the cast almost died in a shipwreck in Season 10, that admission drew both gasps and cheers.

“When I say, y’all, [Seasons] 1 and 2 are amazing,” Cox said, beaming, “but [Season] 3 is like, amazing sauce and everything!”

As for Tinsley Mortimer’s departure from Season 3 before filming, Shannon told the audience that she was disappointed the RHONY alum’s casting didn’t pan out.

“[Tinsley] has a personal commitment that she wasn’t able to move, but she’s in a really good place in her life,” Shannon said. “I’m hopeful that we’ll be seeing Tinsley Mortimer soon.”

Fielding questions about the hotly anticipated new cast, Cox was visibly excited. “A lot of them are kind of, like, newer. RHOSLC has only been on for a couple seasons…Potomac [who are] vets, but they’re still like the newer vets! You’ve got frenemies that you would never expect, you’ve got allies, you’ve got cousins going.”

Even more exciting, Shannon confirmed that producers are currently at work on production for Season 4, which already has a theme she can’t yet disclose. “It will be revealing,” she teased with a smile.

Bravo fans, take your guesses and start compiling your themed fan casts now!