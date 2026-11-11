HIVE MIND ASSEMBLE Emmy Winner Teases ‘Scary and Shocking’ Return of Hit Show Rhea Seehorn talks to Obsessed about “Pluribus” Season 2, taking big swings on “Stick,” and her wild Emmys night.

The last time Rhea Seehorn showed off her golf swing on TV, she was playing against herself as Carol Sturka in Apple TV’s mind-bending Pluribus. While there is no trophy for winning an unorthodox round of smashing office windows from an Albuquerque rooftop, Seehorn did pick up her first Emmy Award in September for her lead role on the Vince Gilligan series.

Some might say that the Emmys are like the U.S. Open of television awards.

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Or at least that’s how I put it to Seehorn when we talked about her role in the second season of Apple TV’s golf comedy Stick. Seehorn, who did me a solid by laughing at that jokey comparison, was about to head back to Albuquerque to begin production on the highly anticipated second season of Pluribus.

Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra in "Pluribus," now streaming on Apple TV. Apple TV

A few days earlier, Seehorn had attended the Academy Museum Gala, garnering headlines after calling the first script she read for Season 2 “absolute bananas.” That feverish reaction demonstrates a hunger for Pluribus information, no matter how vague.

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Seehorn gives the Daily Beast a bit more of a tease: “There’s never a lot I’m allowed to say. But it’s crazy. I was texting Vince within seconds of starting to read it. It’s scary and shocking and funny and very weird and very interesting and mysterious and bananas!”

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While it will be a couple of years before Pluribus is back in contention for awards (Season 2 won’t wrap until summer 2027), that sounds like a winning recipe. Not that acting can be measured in the same way as sports like golf.

US actress Rhea Seehorn accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Pluribus" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE PATRICK T. FALLON/Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

“We are linked, not ranked,” Seehorn said when accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, quoting Gloria Steinem. Or rather, Seehorn was referencing a note fellow nominee Keri Russell had sent with a gift before adding, “and I feel that way about all you women, so thank you for that” about the four other actresses in this category.

“It was really special,” Seehorn says about sharing a sentiment that summed up her award-season experience. “The whole campaign trail, the women were all so supportive of each other; it was a beautiful thing to see.”

As for the gift from Russell that inspired part of Seehorn’s speech, Seehorn explains, “Keri sent this gorgeous little glass lantern to ‘take wherever you go to make a space special and warm’ with that lovely Gloria Steinem quote.”

Citing The Americans as one of her all-time favorite shows, Seehorn gives a little taste of what it’s like on the Emmy circuit with Russell. “She’s so funny, interesting and whip-smart to be around,” she says. “I’ve always been a fan of her work, but she’s definitely one of those people where if you get to sit or stand next to her at a party, it’s going to be more fun.”

While Seehorn has yet to share the screen with Russell (someone make that happen, please), she was thrilled to reunite with her Better Call Saul co-star Rex Linn on Jason Keller’s Stick, where they play father and daughter, Butch and Amanda, who have history with Owen Wilson’s ex-pro golfer, Pryce Cahill. Although they haven’t seen Pryce in 25 years, Butch’s golf academy is the first stop Pryce makes as he sets his sights on becoming the oldest player to win the U.S. Open.

But when Pryce, Mitts (Marc Maron), and Clark (Timothy Olyphant) arrive at Potosi, Missouri, they quickly realize that the prestigious Twin Oaks Golf Academy has seen better days. Butch had to quit coaching when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, and Amanda returned home to take care of her ailing father.

As with Apple TV’s other sports comedy, Ted Lasso, Stick balances different—but mostly comedic—tones, which Seehorn found appealing. Much of her early TV work was in sitcoms, which meant she could scratch that itch.

“My show Pluribus has very dark comedy in it, and Stick has some poignant, beautiful moments that are quite dramatic,” Seehorn says. “But by and large, yes, it is in the family feel-good comedy [category]. It has romantic comedy tendencies sometimes, and that is a little bit of a different rhythm and musicality.”

Seehorn relished slipping back into the pace and timing of comedy acting. “I was with excellent comedic actors, all of whom are great dramatic actors as well,” she says. “Tim Olyphant, Owen Wilson and Marc Maron can more than hold their own, that’s for sure. It was fun to learn from them. They’re all very generous actors.”

While Seehorn was a huge fan of Wilson’s work (including Stick’s first season), she had not met him before being cast. “He is so smart, curious, and completely available and open in a scene, and while he’s talking to you. Excellent comic tendencies, comic timing, all there,” Seehorn says. “But he can drop into the pocket of a really deeply felt and earned moment in a heartbeat, and it was fun.”

Apple TV

Amanda and Pryce’s interactions have a familiarity and immediate intimacy—including their flirty, competitive vibe—that suggests a lot to unpack as the season progresses. “It’s a very complicated dating history that you want to get out there [to the audience], but also for the sake of storytelling, we wanted to raise a question, not answer it,” Seehorn says. “Exactly what you were feeling of, like, ‘OK, what is this? Something is going on here.”

How does Wilson stack up against Seehorn’s previous great romantic scene partners like Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, and Miriam Shor and Karolina Wydra on Pluribus? “Well, they’re linked, not ranked,” Seehorn laughs. “So I won’t even try to rank them. All very different, except all alike in their generosity.”

Joining a cast in its second season is nerve-racking no matter how much experience Seehorn has, but she felt instantly at home with Stick’s collaborative approach.

“I felt like I was part of their ensemble for the season,” she says. Fostering this kind of atmosphere is important to Seehorn: “It magnified my feeling that whatever I can do in the time that I have to make any guest star, any addition to our [Pluiribus] cast feel welcome, they’re going to do better work that way, which is going to make me do better work, which is going to make the show better.”

Her Stick character, Amanda, also thinks big-picture and can read Pryce’s mental and physical professional shortcomings. She points to his golf swing issues and a trickier aspect of his game: Pryce’s tendency to self-destruct. It is why Pryce wants Amanda to be his new swing coach. Whereas Amanda is a skilled golfer, Seehorn describes herself as “extremely not athletic. I don’t play any sports.”

For the golf scenes in Pluribus, she only had a short time to take lessons. “I really don’t have any skills at all, so we got as far as I could, but she [Carol] wasn’t supposed to be pro level anyway,” Seehorn says. “So I did the very best I could with it.”

However, Amanda is someone who could’ve gone pro and now coaches pros. “I was like, ‘OK, well, I need more lessons,” Seehorn says. She worked with Stick’s golf consultant, Nathan Leonhardt, and worked with instructor Michael Choe in a simulator. “The requirements had more to do with posturing, gesturing, the way I would hold a club, looking like you’ve done this 1000 times, the backswing, the follow-through, the stance, all things like that,” Seehorn says. “Where the ball would go did not matter for this.”

On days off, Seehorn would practice at a driving range and fell in love with the sport. While she would like to keep playing golf, she hasn’t yet ventured onto a course. “I’m so worried about how much I would frustrate people,” Seehorn says. “But my mom golfs really well, and she was saying to just tell people, ‘play through me.’ A lot of apologies and moving out of the way.”

But Seehorn will not need to move out of the way back in Albuquerque. Whether Carol Sturka will return to swinging a golf club or not on Pluribus, Seehorn has the winning form.

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