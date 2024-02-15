“I’m not the richest girl in Beverly Hills, but I am the luckiest.”

That’s the tagline Kyle Richards sported during Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Things were different then: Lisa Vanderpump was still waltzing around with her stuffed dogs; Taylor Armstrong hadn’t yet left Los Angeles for sunny Orange County; and Kyle was happily married to Mauricio.

For years, Kyle presented the image of the humble Beverly Hills wife and mother who couldn’t keep up with the Joneses, but didn’t feel the need. Over the course of her run, Kyle’s gradually gained more opulence as Mauricio’s real estate empire expanded and she assumed the leading role in the group.

But it’s hard to imagine that, after 13 seasons, we’ve finally hit the end of the line for Kyle’s marriage. As we gear up for the season finale, the Kyle we once knew has shed her cocoon, and she’s ready to sprout a new persona.

The penultimate episode opens with another Erika therapy session. As you may recall, Erika learned about empathy in the season premiere. Now, she’s ready to learn about emotional warfare. She wants closure from the pain of her legal troubles, and she wants the women to clear her name so she can complete her redemption arc. But she has to mask it as healing, as this is therapy.

Meanwhile, Sutton’s finally embarking upon a second date. After a season of wondering if Sutton can find love, things are getting hot and heavy with her horse Santos. Who needs a knight in shining armor when you have your own horse?

Kyle comes to the stables to chat with Sutton, and maybe stake out a new suitor while she’s there. She does make sure to comment on how beautiful Santos is, too. Clearly this horse has seductive powers we viewers simply can’t understand.

The ladies rehash the Barcelona trip, and how Sutton’s doing since “letting go” of her marriage. Although it’s been seven years since they split, Sutton has always relied on him being just down the street. With her ex’s move to London, Sutton has to accept her independence. Kyle nods along intently listening, waiting desperately for her cue. Then, she finds it.

“Did you guys go to therapy or anything?” she asks, segueing from Sutton’s 2016 divorce so Kyle can sow the seeds of her separation.

Admitting she and Mauricio have started therapy, Kyle shares that work has been a strain on the two of them. Kyle knows she’s been a good wife and a good mom, but it’s Mauricio that she’s unsure of. Now that Kyle’s kids have gotten a bit older and she’s found her own independence, she seems skeptical of where Mauricio fits in the equation.

Next, Garcelle and her son Jax film an anti-bullying video, in response to the racist, vile bot attack Jax faced last year. The two robotically speak their lines for Cybersmile, hopefully helping the cause against cyber bullying. It’s good to pick up that thread and hopefully close the chapter, but Garcelle’s arc as a whole has been underbaked this year.

The scene kind of falls flat, despite the gravity of the situation. The bot attack is an amalgamation of the dark reality TV fanbase underbelly, but the show’s approach to addressing it has lacked focus. It seems Bravo’s unwilling to really dive into the uncomfortable nature of this subject, and that they’re unaware of how to, and we’re left with this goofy “feel good” moment instead of something of real substance.

Following up on Jax’s request for more freedom from the season premiere, Garcelle discusses how she’s willing to let go a bit, and parent her sons according to their own needs. It’s a cute moment, nothing less, nothing more. Garcelle has made herself a strong entity in the group, but her solo storylines will need a proper boost next season. The woman who exposed her cheating husband via email certainly can deliver better material than this relatable mom schtick.

On the flip side, Sutton has flourished this year. After a season of taking on the bravest act known to man—dating on TV—Sutton has finally scored herself a second date, and this time I’m serious.

Meeting her date Steve at a bar, the two continue their awkward dialogue and simmering chemistry. Sutton whips out a bottle of grapefruit juice from her bag for her cup of vodka, not helping the alcoholic accusations, but Steve doesn’t mind.

“You’re like Burger King,” he chuckles. “Have it your way.”

Steve is the kind of awkward, untrained character that’s become almost extinct on reality TV, in this ever-curated era. Maybe Sutton’s matchmaker Allesandra—who desperately needs to return to our screens—really weeded out the fame hungry men, or maybe Steve’s lust for the cameras is masked by sheer clumsiness. Either way, the date’s kind of cute, and the two might just have a future. They probably won’t, but maybe!

Jumping straight from new love forming on The Billionaire Bachelorette, we enter Kyle’s house, where a marriage is rapidly hurtling towards its death. There was once a lightness to Kyle home scenes, Bravo sprinkling them in as cutesy filler when needed. That’s long gone, replaced by a painful tension.

As Mauricio describes therapy as “fun,” Kyle pauses with such vitriol, annoyed by her husband’s increased cluelessness. Nitpicking his every word, Kyle’s fed up with Mauricio, something that’s been apparent since the season began. In years past, Kyle would never have been this candid, but her thinly veiled disdain is ever evident, and it almost seems she wants to toy with him a bit. And Mauricio’s entirely too naive to see it.

“This is helping us. I think we’re in a way better place, way better place,” he says, blissfully unaware his wife is already out the door. I can only wonder what Mauricio’s been thinking watching the season back, seeing in hindsight what’s been clearly laid out to the viewers.

Speaking of what’s clearly laid out to viewers, Annemarie’s one-and-done arc continued to cement itself this week. The new Housewife finally got to host a group event, in the penultimate episode of the season, while her only other scene this episode was relegated to a flashback.

“This is the first time everybody’s going to be at Annemarie’s,” Garcelle tells her glam squad. And the last.

The ladies all arrive at Annemarie’s Champagne & Diamonds Brunch, each accompanied by a different concoction of heinous music. I thought we went over this, Bravo—this isn’t Selling Sunset, and it’s definitely not Buying Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives franchise has done too much to be mere followers of a low-rent competitor. Get it together.

“Tipsy Sutton” arrives to liven up the party, as Dorit notes, with her own drink in tow. The women all browse a random table of jewelry—a RHOBH staple—although Sutton’s more interested in the jug of vodka she finds in the kitchen. This episode’s a big one for truthers of both the theory that Sutton’s an alcoholic, and that she’s dating her horse.

Meanwhile, Erika’s laser-focused on one thing and one thing only: the apology she still feels owed by the ladies. Yes, Erika’s far from over her gripe over the diamond earrings, and she won’t be satisfied ‘till the entire cast sit down and say sorry.

I think my sense of humor is broken, as the funniest moment of the season arrived in this scene. As Erika tells Crystal, “You were the only person to say, ‘I’m really sorry that I contributed to your pain,” we jump to a flashback of Crystal saying exactly that. Erika’s transcribing conversations now, and your apologies better be sincere. Turns out years of marriage to a lawyer pays off, even when he’s a con artist.

But, before Erika can force the women to apologize, Annemarie offers an olive branch of her own to Crystal. The two squash the beef, and agree to move on. Anyway.

With all of the ladies back in one setting, Erika jumps at the opportunity to get her long-awaited apology. She’s still disappointed in the group “as a whole” for not being there for her when her life fell apart. Though, really, Erika should be grateful she’s on RHOBH and not The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Those women accused Meredith of faking her father’s funeral to get Jen Shah arrested; they’d certainly have a field day with their very own Ruth Madoth.

As Erika states she wants an apology from “certain people in this group,” Sutton provides a helpful hand by pointing at herself. When Erika adds the caveat that these certain people “did not believe in me,” Sutton raises her hand. It’s a very nice visual moment, and further proof Sutton and Erika are the best frenemies on this show.

Dorit’s not in the mood to apologize for “one line” she said 18 months ago, while Kyle wants to make clear she never doubted Erika’s innocence. Her issue was just with Erika’s general lack of empathy.

It’s not really a surprise that Sutton offers the first apology, although it’s a bit surprising how sincere it is. Even Erika drops her guard and embraces the apology, as it’s all she really wanted. I mean, we’ll most definitely rehash this at the reunion, but for now, it’s over, and the prospect of the group moving on seems to be in reach.

Although this season has been far from a standout, it’s been nice to see dynamics shift. Lisa Rinna’s departure deescalated the show from her campy Melrose Place antics, and it’s also allowed for the women to breathe and explore new roles. Rinna was almost too good at controlling the narrative, a role that helped make her an icon, and one that ultimately caused her to fall.

As we head into the season finale, the future of RHOBH feels bright. Yes, we’ve had to slog through some duds along the way, but it’s exciting to head toward Kyle’s separation, and embrace this new era. And we’ll get a sneak peek of that next week, as cameras picked up last summer when Kyle and Mauricio split, sure to send us into the reunion with a dramatic twist.