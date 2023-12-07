On tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle and Sutton continue to spar over their THC-infused desserts, while Denise accuses Erika of some despicable offense that remains a mystery throughout the night. As if this dinner couldn’t get any more ridiculous, Kyle also attempts to drop a bomb about her sister, Kathy. Sutton is forced to defend her digestive issues, and Crystal suddenly has a personality in her confessionals, which really made me feel like I was watching The Twilight Zone. I’m starting to wonder if these weed chefs put something else in this food.

When we pick back up in the middle of this dysfunctional dinner, Kyle is screaming about how she doesn’t drink anymore because she “can’t afford to be depressed.” And Sutton, maybe in the boldest moment of her RHOBH tenure, is refusing to back down. She’s literally staring so hard at Kyle that her eyes are going to fall out of her head. Thankfully, the world’s most annoying frenemies take a break from fighting. And all the women start discussing their respective divorce.

Dorit, who’s probably uncomfortable since her marriage is crumbling, pivots to Denise and asks her how she feels to be with the group again. Denise says it’s “sOOoo nIcEee.” (The way her voice cracks at the end of every sentence is so funny.) When Dorit asks if she missed everyone, she says “yes,” but immediately starts grilling Erika for “treating [her] a certain way” while she was a cast member on the show.

When Erika asks for specifics, Denise just responds, “You know what I’m talking about,” and tells her to “watch the show.” When Kyle asks for examples of things Erika’s done to her, she keeps repeating that they all already know. (We don’t!) At this point, everyone’s convinced Denise has dabbled in some pre-graming substances. Eventually, Erika gives a blanket apology just to shut Denise up. But this conversation continues away from the table.

When everyone’s done pretending to eat their food, Denise walks over to Kyle’s bar with some of the women and keeps insisting that Erika is fully aware of her crimes. It’s particularly funny that she’s saying this to Kyle, who I remember being the most terrible to Denise during Season 10. But I guess she gets a free pass, since she’s the host. If Denise didn’t already look silly enough, Dorit informs her that she’s wearing her pink faux-fur jacket upside down. Thankfully, Denise hops into an Uber before she can embarrass herself anymore.

But the night is still young! Dorit decides to ignite another argument by telling Kyle that Sutton said she was “in denial about something” earlier at the table. So the two start going at it again and eventually circle back to Kyle’s accusation that Sutton doesn’t eat. Sutton becomes irate, because she has an esophagus disorder that Kyle’s aware of.

According to Sutton, she has to eat very slowly. Plus, there are certain foods she can’t eat or else she becomes so nauseous that she can’t even swallow her own saliva. She never says what this condition is, so I can’t tell if she actually has an esophageal stricture or if she’s just very dramatic about her acid reflux. Either way, it’s funny watching someone defend their digestive system to a room full of a well-dressed people.

Then, out of nowhere, Sutton pulls out the bazooka. “You’ve already lost two sisters,” she tells Kyle. “Do you want to lose another?” Everyone cringes, and Kyle says “fuck you” a bunch of times. Then she forces Sutton to tell the group about an unpleasant conversation she had with Kathy.

After Aspen-gate, Sutton refused to pick a side between Kathy and Lisa Rinna when asked by the press. So Kathy called her to yell at her, which doesn’t sound surprising at all. But also, if Sutton wants to accept an angry phone call from Kathy every now and then to get invited to her lavish parties, why can’t she? I also have to laugh at Erika’s commentary here. She says some of the women have unwavering loyalty to Kathy because she has the power to “lock them out” of certain settings in Los Angeles—as if the Hilton name isn’t completely washed-up. In 2023, there are YouTubers I would assume have more social power than Kathy Hilton.

The next day, everyone is still reeling from the weed dinner, and Kyle runs to Annemarie’s house to talk more shit about Sutton. This is when I realized that Annemarie has basically joined this show to be Kyle’s spokesperson. We also find out that she’s a nurse anesthetist when they rehash Sutton’s stomach problems. She claims to know all about the digestive system but is totally perplexed that someone could have a condition with their esophagus. She’s acting like Sutton said she had an extra arm growing out of her back.

Meanwhile, Sutton, Garcelle, Denise, and Crystal are laughing about the previous night’s chaos over lunch. Denise then reveals that she was mad at Erika for talking about having a threesome at a party her kids were at several years ago. This complaint barely had any legs when Denise originally brought it up in Season 10. I don’t think she’s going to have an easy time maintaining this argument when she and her daughter sell bikini photos on OnlyFans, either. Good luck with that.

The rest of the episode is a lot less eventful. Dorit and PK fight over Dorit wanting to homeschool their kids, and Dorit is mad that her husband doesn’t understand her need to be protective after her robbery. In another scene, Erika meets with her creative director, Mikey, to talk about a possible Las Vegas residency. Meanwhile, Kyle goes on a walk with Dorit and Kim, who seems very happy to be back on camera.

While everything’s good between her and Kim, Kyle is still beefing with Kathy. She talks about being disappointed about not knowing about her niece Paris Hilton’s newborn baby. She tells us that whenever she fights with Kathy, she’s completely cut off from her side of the family. We’ve heard this story a bunch of times over the years. But it’s still jarring (and pretty embarrassing) to watch a group of sisters be this petty toward each other in their 50s and 60s—even if it’s amazing television.