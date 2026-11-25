The Emmy-nominated actor said one moment in particular was the last straw.

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Rob Lowe is finally revealing why he didn’t feel “valued” on The West Wing, which led him to quit the show in the middle of its fourth season.

Lowe is the subject of the new biographical Netflix documentary, The Outsider, which recounts his career from his rise to fame in the 1980s to the present. The West Wing was his career high, he said in the film, according to Decider.

“I’d been in hits, I’d been in flops, I’d been in bad reviews, I’d been in great reviews, but I’d never had a cultural moment with box office, ratings, and critical acclaim like The West Wing,” he recalled.

Lowe starred on the series for four seasons. STR New/REUTERS

Ultimately, he left the series, on which he played Deputy White House Communications Director Sam Seaborn, because he felt he was treated “unfairly.”

“It all sounds so petty. I mean, that’s kind of the way I feel about it,” he said. “So what happened was everybody else eventually got raises, and I didn’t.”

The West Wing won 26 Emmys. Lowe earned a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Season 2 in 2001. The Aaron Sorkin series drew critical acclaim across all seven of its seasons on NBC from 1999 to 2006.

'West Wing' actors, writers, and producers gather for a group photo backstage at the 52nd Emmy Awards Show. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

The success led to substantial pay raises for the cast. In 2002, Martin Sheen’s salary tripled to $300,000 per episode, according to ABC News. Variety reported in 2001 that Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, and John Spencer all had bumps from $30,000 to over $70,000, with more raises in later seasons. Lowe, on the other hand, still made $75,000—the same as in Season 1.

The cast of "The West Wing" accept their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the eighth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2002. Adrees Latif/REUTERS

He teased his reasoning for leaving the show during an on the Podcrushed podcast in 2023, saying he was “very undervalued.”

Money was an issue from the beginning, he shared in the documentary. He said he was offered a “tenth” of his salary to take the role. He passed because he “couldn’t afford to do it,” but was then offered “half” of his ask the day before filming began.

Lowe accepted “cause the work is so great,” but found it to be a “difficult” show to work on.

“When people wanna do a deep dive on The West Wing, I’m always reminded that nobody wants to hear that the Beatles hated each other,” he said in the documentary. To make matters worse, the shoot days were long and intense. They “never shot anything less than 13 and a half hours a day, ever,” he said, and “On Friday nights, we didn’t leave until the sun came up.”

Rob Lowe, Richard Schiff, Moira Kelly, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer as Leo McGarry on "The West Wing." Steve Schapiro/NBCU Photo Bank

Still, Lowe wanted more opportunities to show what he could do in his role, especially given the rest of the cast’s pay bumps. “I went to Aaron, and I said, ‘Look, I think it’s unfair that everybody else has been rewarded for the success of the show. But the last time you wrote an episode specific for me, I got nominated for an Emmy for it. If you will do that for me 2 out of 22 episodes, I’ll stay,’” Lowe recalled.

“And he said, ‘I think you have pretty good stuff right now.’” That was the actor’s last straw, he said, citing his desire to set an example for his kids. “I was thinking, ‘How could I ever advocate for them to stand up for themselves?’ Like a popular friend or a really pretty girl, but it’s somebody that looks like it’s the greatest thing that ever was, but behind closed doors, they don’t value you, and maybe even treat you like s--t.”

Lowe added, “How could I ever empower my kids to walk away from that, if I can’t do it myself? And really, at the end of the day, when that penny dropped, was when I was like, ‘I gotta go.’”

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