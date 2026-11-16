Surprise A-Lister Officially Snags James Bond Role
After months of speculation, the next 007 is official.
Robert Pattinson will take his martini shaken, not stirred.
Amazon MGM and director Denis Villeneuve have officially chosen the Odyssey star, 40, as the next James Bond after months of casting speculation. Names including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Harris Dickinson circulated before Pattinson nabbed the iconic role. Pattinson is the seventh actor to play the British spy.
Daniel Craig, 58, was the last Bond and concluded his 15-year run with No Time to Die in 2021 after five films.
“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”
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