Rock Icon, 75, Shares Major Update on Paul McCartney Feud

Phil Collins, 75, says he has cleared the air with Paul McCartney, 84.

The two have been on awkward terms ever since a 2002 encounter when Collins felt McCartney had been condescending towards him.

They were both performing at Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace when Collins asked McCartney to sign his copy of The Beatles by Hunter Davies.

McCartney obliged, but said to his then-wife Heather Mills, “He’s a big Beatles fan, is our little Phil?” the Genesis musician recalled during a Friday interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“And I thought, ‘You a--hole.’ I probably made more of it than he meant, and I did make more of it, but when I was writing the book and I wanted to write about how I felt about certain things.”

“You felt patronized,” Morgan responded. To which Collins replied, “Exactly.”

Phil Collins, Genesis, Flanders Expo, Gent, Belgium, 3 November 1997. Goedefroit Music/Goedefroit Music, Getty Images

Collins shared the story with The Sunday Times in 2016 while promoting his memoir. McCartney emailed him after the piece was published to hash things out, but Collins didn’t respond.

Earlier this year, though, the two got another chance to settle things when the Beatles star called Collins to talk about a charity auction.

English singer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Collins performs live on stage for the Italian date of his Still Not Dead Yet Live tour, 2019. Mondadori Portfolio/Elena Di Vincenzo, Getty Images

“I said, ‘I wish I’d never said it, Paul. I wish I’d never said it.’ He said, ‘I thought we were good,’” Collins said. “I mean, it’s not fair for me to tell you what he said to me, but that’s basically the gist of the conversation.”

Paul McCartney is seen at an after-party for the finale of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on May 21, 2026 in New York City. XNY/Star Max/XNY/Star MaxGC Images

While on the phone, Collins recalled saying, “I said I was sorry... obviously this had been bugging him, because he likes to be liked, as we all do. Maybe him more than some others. But we all like to be liked, I understand that. And we kissed and made up.”