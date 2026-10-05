AGAINST BRAWL ODDS Rock Icon, 75, Rips Into ‘Nasty’ and ‘Unattractive’ Trump He also has an idea for a song about America—and it’s not flattering.

Rock legend Phil Collins, 75, made his distaste for President Donald Trump, 80, known.

“His whole manner is unattractive,” the former Genesis lead singer said on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “Even when he’s saying he did nothing. Historically, presidents have been eloquent and elegant, but you feel like even if you don’t agree with them, you still respect them. But when someone like Trump is as nasty as he is, you end up feeling dislike for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

English singer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Collins performs live on stage for the Italian date of his Still Not Dead Yet Live tour, 2019. Mondadori Portfolio/Elena Di Vincenzo, Getty Images

In 2020, Collins’ legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump’s campaign after they played “In the Air Tonight” at a Des Moines rally without authorization.

The letter said Collins “wants no affiliation whatsoever with The President or the Trump campaign.” Collins, an eight-time Grammy winner, is one of many artists, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Céline Dion, who have spoken out after Trump used their songs without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very scary, what’s happening,” the Grammy-winning rocker continued. “He plays politics like a businessman, and it’s not really a business at all. It’s diplomacy. But he sees everything as a deal, won or lost. It’s a very scary time.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Collins also discussed Trump’s pattern of desperately clinging to power, no matter the cost; however, he said he doesn’t believe Trump will try to remain in office beyond the two-term limit. The Constitution prohibits American presidents from running for a third term, but Trump has repeatedly teased a 2028 run anyway.

Phil Collins called Trump “unattractive." Alex Wong/Alex Wong, Getty Images

“I don’t think he would be allowed to do that,” Collins said. “I think even his own party, even his own followers would disagree with that suggestion. But he’s kind of training JD Vance to sort of be Trump, too.

Collins added that he might not be politically inclined, but he has a strong moral compass—and the president’s behavior sets off alarm bells.

“I’m not a political person, but I do see right from wrong, you know,” he said.

Collins will be inducted as a solo artist into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. He was first inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis. He’s won eight Grammy Awards throughout his career, including Record of the Year for “Another Day in Paradise” in 1991 and Best Pop Vocal Performance for “Against All Odds” in 1985. He also won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for “You’ll Be in My Heart” from the 2000 animated movie Tarzan.

These days, Collins has an idea for a song about America, which he’s calling “Fat People with Guns.” Still, when host Morgan asked what he thought about Trump, Collins’ initial response was simple.

“Not a lot,” he said.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register