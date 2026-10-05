Rocker Publicly Trolls MAGA Senator Over Humiliating Self-Own

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has ripped into a Trumpy senator for his embarrassing public mistake.

Sen. Eric Schmitt was left with egg on his face last week when he tried to pull a gotcha on former special counsel Jack Smith, who investigated whether President Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election. He got in a nasty tangle on Capitol Hill when he claimed Smith had attended an Atlanta Hawks game, when in reality he had been at an Iowa Hawkeyes game in Maine.

And Grohl aimed a subtle dig at the Missouri senator over the weekend by taking the stage at the Power to the People music festival in Maryland wearing a Hawkeyes T-shirt.

Smith said he'd been at a Hawkeyes game. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Kicking off Foo Fighters hit “My Hero,” Grohl dedicated the song to “my new friend Jack.”

While he didn’t specify which Jack he meant, Smith was spotted at the festival wearing a “No Kings” T-shirt from Bruce Springsteen’s anti-Trump Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine organized the event and said it sought to promote “peace, justice, solidarity, music and community action,” as well as enhance voter turnout ahead of the midterms in November.

Earlier in the day, Grohl and Morello joined forces to cover Kiss’s “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Later, during the Foo Fighters set, Grohl took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his time campaigning for John Kerry ahead of the 2004 presidential election.

Schmitt got himself in a horrible tangle. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“We traveled from town to town to town through the Midwest, small towns,” he said. “And you would show up to these rallies, and there’d be a couple hundred people, but they were in need of rescue. And I was looking at all these people, and I would step out on stage and explain to everybody, like, ‘Hey man, my mom was a public school teacher for 35 years in Fairfax County. I know what it’s like when we were kids.’ And my mom was an amazing person that always fought the good fight.”

“And so as we went city to city to city, town to town to town, I thought, ‘Oh, this is what it’s all about.’ It’s all about coming face-to-face with the people that you’re here to talk to, to talk about the things that they need, to talk about rescuing them from a situation. And I’m like, that’s what it’s all about: face-to-face, ‘Hey, let’s talk about it, man. Let’s figure this s--t out, right?’”

During his botched grilling on the Hill, Schmitt had tried to claim that Smith had been it living up in Atlanta with Fulton County DA Fani Willis as he made his case for perjury. Text messages saying he was at a Hawks game were key evidence in Schmitt’s argument, but it fell apart when he mixed up the NBA team and the Hawkeyes.

Minnesota Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar jumped in to cut through the confusion and explain what had really happened.

Smith said he'd been watching Caitlin Clark for the Hawkeyes. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Could it then be that University of Iowa’s the Hawkeyes? Could that be it?” she asked.

“That might be the confusion over the names of the team,” she later added. “But perhaps you should have looked at it more carefully.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Schmitt’s team for comment.