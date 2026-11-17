‘Rude’ A-List Actress Shamed by ‘Real Housewives’ Star
The Bravo star had some advice for the celebrity.
Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice has revealed a “rude” interaction with an A-list actress.
In her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey, the Real Housewives of New Jersey fixture wrote about a Los Angeles event where she had to pose with a celebrity—whom she did not name.
Giudice, 54, claimed that the actress later asked her representatives, “Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?” She said the star took a “surprising” tone.
“Look, I get if she didn’t know who I was, but to me, that’s just so rude,” the Bravo star wrote.
Their paths crossed again years later. Giudice said she and her husband, Louie “Luis” Ruelas, were eating dinner at a L.A. restaurant when a girl asked her for a picture. Ten minutes later, the same actress walked into the restaurant and was set to have dinner with Guidice’s fan.
“We made brief eye contact—there was definitely no need to say hi—as she was shown to her table,” Giudice said. “I hope she enjoyed feigning interest as her friend showed her the pictures we’d taken just moments before.”
Giudice went on to slam people like the actress, writing, “There are a lot of people in this business who can’t stand to stop and pose for a photo or sign something for a fan. Like, really?”
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“You think you’re such a big deal that you can’t spare a moment for the very audience whose attention made you who you are?”
She wrote about her appreciation for fans, saying they are “really the loveliest people.”
“I’ve met fans all over the world, and it is always the best part of my job,” she reflected. “I’ll admit that sometimes people take things too far and get a little too obsessed or invasive. Everyone has to have some sort of boundary, and there’s a level of human decency that should apply to your interactions with any person, no matter how famous.”
Giudice has been on Real Housewives since 2009. She also featured in Donald Trump’s The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012. She has courted a fair bit of controversy, including a prison stint on fraud charges and bouts of headline-making family drama.
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