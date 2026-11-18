WHIRLWIND ROMANCE Ryan Adams, 52, Reveals Engagement to New Girlfriend, 22 The seven-time Grammy nominee was previously married to Mandy Moore. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

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Rocker Ryan Adams has announced his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Kate Farr.

Adams, 52, is set to marry Farr, 22, after dating for six months. The couple revealed that they got engaged in early October, telling TMZ that while they started off as friends, things quickly took a romantic turn.

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Kate Farr and Ryan Adams. Instagram/ryanadams

“I’ve never been happier in my life,” Adams told the outlet. “Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.”

Farr is a writer and producer who moved to Los Angeles to be with Adams. The couple is now looking to move to the Midwest to be closer to Farr’s family in Ohio.

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The couple has previously been tight-lipped about their whirlwind romance.

Adams, a Grammy-nominated musician, was married to actress and singer Mandy Moore from 2009 to 2016.

In 2019, Moore and a group of women, including musician Phoebe Bridgers, accused Adams of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct. The explosive allegations, published by The New York Times, consisted of “a pattern of manipulative behavior in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex.”

Ryan Adams and Mandy Moore in 2010. Moore stated that Adams “discouraged her from working with other producers or managers,” which stalled her music career, and that he belittled her abilities as a musician because she didn’t play an instrument. Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Adams publicly apologized for his behavior, also seeking professional help to address a dependency on alcohol.

“I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt,” he wrote in a letter published by The Daily Mail.

“Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.

Ryan Adams has continued releasing album after album. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“No amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused,” he continued. “I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward.”

His apology was not well received by Moore, 42, who told Today’s Hoda Kotb at the time, “I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately.”

The controversy cost him his record label and management team, but Adams has since released 14 studio albums.

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