NEXT STEPS Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Future Revealed Amid Mom Mystery Guthrie’s NBC contract is up at the end of the year. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie has made a decision about the impending end of her NBC contract amid the harrowing disappearance of her mother.

According to Page Six, Guthrie, 54, is extending her time with NBC as the host of Today. A source told the site, “Savannah is the best in the business. We want her to stay for as long as she wants to stay.” The star reportedly made $7 million to $8 million a year as of October 2024, when her longtime co-host Hoda Kotb left the morning show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Guthrie was 84 when she disappeared from her home in February. Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Guthrie revealed in an interview with Kotb after her mother’s disappearance that she believes it’s possible her mother was taken for a “quick buck.” Nancy Guthrie was 84 when she disappeared on Feb. 1.

Play Video

Savannah recalled breaking the news to her brother during the interview: “He knew, and he said, ‘I think she’s been kidnapped for ransom,’ and I said, ‘What? … Do you think because of me?’ And he said, ‘I’m sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’” Guthrie said it would be “too much to bear” if that was the case. She added tearfully at the time, “I’m so sorry. I’m sorry to my sister [Annie Guthrie] and my brother, and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry if it’s me, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry.”

Authorities have no definitive answers about what happened to Nancy Guthrie. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

While authorities currently have no leads on Guthrie’s disappearance, the FBI uncovered footage of a masked person outside her front door, and later a trail of blood on her porch.

Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

A local law enforcement union leader told TMZ that inexperienced homicide detectives, tension with the FBI, and the decision to give the family control of the crime scene too soon may have led to the lack of progress on Guthrie’s case.

Play Video

Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Guthrie returned to work two months after her mother’s disappearance, with no new information about her whereabouts. She told Kotb that her mother was the reason she kept going. “I won’t let sadness win. For her,” she said. In September, she referred to her mother in the past tense on air for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register