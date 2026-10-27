SCOTT ON THE SPOT Scott Jennings Gives Bonkers Defense of Trump’s Record-Breaking Rant The Republican operative said the unhinged screed was “miraculous.”

Trump ultra-loyalist Scott Jennings has issued a bizarre defense of the president’s record-breaking 1,300-word Bill Maher screed.

Just 48 hours after the comedian, 70, said he enjoyed a White House dinner with the commander in chief, the 80-year-old exploded at him and posted his longest-ever Truth Social message.

Throughout the lengthy rant, Maher, who has an on-and-off relationship with Trump, was labeled a “COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER,” a liar, unfunny, a “goofball,” a “major POTHEAD,” “not a nice guy,” “a biased, dumb SLEAZEBAG,” “a hopeless guy,” a “coward,” and a regular-sized “loser.”

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Trump hurled 10 direct insults at Maher. Real Time with Bill Maher/ YouTube

Despite the post’s unhinged nature, Scott Jennings tried to spin it as genius. Calling on some of his finest boot-licking to date during a CNN NewsNight election special, the Republican operative said it was “miraculous.”

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Guest host Michael Smerconish, standing in for Abby Phillip, grilled Jennings, who has the president’s ear, on why Trump ranted for so long about a personal matter.

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“I don’t know, but I think it’s sort of miraculous that the president of the United States issues such detailed missives about all sorts of things going on in our culture,” Jennings replied.

The Daily Beast’s Joanna Coles shared her own theories. CNN / NewsNight

“He does the same thing in front of the press when they come and ask him questions. He goes on at length about things. You can call Donald Trump a lot of things. One thing you can never say about him is we don’t know what’s on his mind.”

“What’s left of his mind,” quipped former Barack Obama adviser Van Jones.

“Oh, come on,” Jennings protested. “By the way, and I have to say, I kind of like Bill Maher. I mean, Bill Maher has been basically a rational actor. I used to not like him that much, but he has become a rational actor trying to tell the left, like my buddy Van here, trying to pull them back from the brink of insanity. A very rational guy. So, I don’t know why he’s so upset with him.”

Actor Bill Maher and Donald Trump attend the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2004. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Daily Beast’s very own Joanna Coles was on the panel, too. The chief creative and content officer, and one half of the podcast Inside Trump’s Head, had her own theory as to why he let his hatred metastasize to new levels.

She said that Trump is “detracting from the issues that the country is facing and that he‘s about to be called on the carpet upon next,” with the midterm elections just a week away.

“He is the master of changing the conversation. And that‘s just what he‘s done,” Coles added. “The point is to detract from the actual issues, which are the reason that the Republicans are most likely going to face a drubbing.”

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