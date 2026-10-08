PRESIDENT MUMBLE Trump Nemesis Exposes Bigger Problem With Blue Cities Threat It’s not what you would expect.

Donald Trump’s insane threat to Californian cities has a bigger connotation, Seth Meyers suggests.

The late-night Trump nemesis presented his take on the alleged threat to Los Angeles and San Diego, which has rattled people across the political spectrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a president who’s enamored with his own power and thinks he knows it all, which is kind of a bad combination, especially since half the time we have no idea what the hell he’s talking about, as he illustrated on Monday with an offhand comment in which he tried to argue that high gas prices caused by the war in Iran were a small price to pay to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon,” said Meyers.

Donald Trump made the threat at a campaign rally in Nebraska. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

During a rally in Nebraska, Trump attempted to explain that rising gas and fuel prices were a minor irritant in the grand scheme of things—suggesting that Iran’s nuclear weapons are the greater threat. But the octogenarian president presented this argument incoherently, as Meyers points out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe,” he said. “They can take out a city. Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Meyers explained, “I think what Trump was trying to say is that Iran had a nuclear weapon that could take out Los Angeles or San Diego, which is why the war and the high prices caused by the war are a small price to pay in comparison.”

“It’s bad that people can’t understand what the hell the president is saying on a daily basis.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

The NBC host delivered a more dire warning. “He’s a singularly powerful person in a singularly powerful office, so it’s bad that he speaks in mangled, incoherent half-sentences that no one can understand and works out premises on the fly like a comedian at open mic night...”

While it’s unclear what the president actually meant, Meyers said, “it’s bad that people can’t understand what the hell the president is saying on a daily basis.”

“If the president cannot speak in clear, coherent sentences that everyone can understand, that’s bad,” he added.

“Especially when he’s enamored with his own power and surrounded by people who tell him he can do whatever he wants, which is why voters are furious.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register