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CALLING IT QUITS

Hollywood Star Hit With Divorce After Mardi Gras Rampage

Shia LaBeouf’s wife of almost 10 years is ending their marriage.

Shia LaBeouf with Mia Goth before a gala screening of his film "Fury" in London, England on October 19, 2014.

Neil Hall/Neil Hall, Reuters

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s marriage is ending.

According to TMZ, the controversial actor’s wife and fellow actress Mia Goth, 32, filed for divorce from LaBeouf, 40, citing “irreconcilable differences,” a little over a year after they officially separated last July.

News that the couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Isabel, is calling it quits comes just months after the actor was arrested and charged with three counts of simple battery following a brawl in February.

Mia Goth and actor Shia LeBeou

Goth filed for divorce from LeBeouf on Wednesday.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation, a six-month suspended sentence, and mandated alcohol treatment. In an interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, released just a few weeks after the incident, he said of his split with Goth, “We’re good as is.” LaBeouf and Goth, who appeared as Penelope’s maidservant Melantho in this summer’s The Odyssey, got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2016.

Mia Goth and actor Shia LeBeouf

The former couple were married for almost 10 years and share one daughter.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“We’re in a good spot. I mean, this isn’t new. It’s new for you guys, but we’ve been there for a while,” LaBoeuf said, adding that there was “nothing” to repair between them.

“We’re trying to figure out co-parenting, and we’re good,” he added. “She’s a good girl. Even through all this, she gives me grace. I still talk to my kid twice a day. She’s a good woman, bro. Any other woman be like, ‘Yo, f--- you, get outta here, I don’t wanna talk.’ She don’t do that to me.”

The Transformers was kicked out of a New Orleans bar, where he allegedly struck a bartender and another man. He then got into a fight with more men outside. One man claimed he was punched by the actor, while the other claimed he was head-butted. He was also accused of a hate crime as he reportedly used “homophobic language” during the altercation, as one victim alleged to People.

In his interview with Callaghan, LaBeouf added more fuel to the allegation when he declared, “I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like, standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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