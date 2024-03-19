Should Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be the Next James Bond?

There may be a new James Bond hitting the streets of London very soon. The name’s Taylor-Johnson. Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Alright, that may not have the same ring to it as “Bond. James Bond,” but worth a shot, right? A new report from The Sun alleges that Taylor-Johnson has been formally offered the role of Bond. Taylor-Johnson has been a rumored frontrunner to replace Daniel Craig since 2022 after screen testing for Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

Taylor-Johnson reportedly beat out big names like Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, James Norton, and even Cillian Murphy, who just won Best Actor at the Oscars for Oppenheimer.

Just a few days ago, Taylor-Johnson was asked about the role in an interview with fashion magazine Numeró. “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment,” the 33-year-old British actor said.

A source also told The Sun that “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” they added. But EON Productions, who are behind the Bond movies, has yet to officially comment. “As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

We’re holding tight until that official confirmation, but until then, fans of Taylor-Johnson and the Bond movies took to social media to weigh in on the casting news. Most of the chatter was excitement over the news: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is kind of perfect Bond casting TBH,” one fan raved.

There were, however, quite a few naysayers when the news dropped. One of the biggest problems: In Bond’s 62 year history on screen, he has never been played by an actor of color. Although Elba was rumored to be a frontrunner in the casting process, which would’ve made him the first Black Bond, Taylor-Johnson’s casting would delay diversity in the Bond Universe for another few years.

But neither Eon nor Taylor-Johnson have officially announced the news, so no need to get your hopes up—or feel defeated—quite yet. But if anyone spots Taylor-Johnson ordering a drink shaken, not stirred…well, that could be the only confirmation we really need.