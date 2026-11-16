SPOT-ON ‘SNL’ Alum Says Trump Impression Rivals Will Ferrell’s Bush The impression has “latched onto something very, very fundamental” about Trump, the comedian told “Obsessed: The Podcast.”

Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin think Saturday Night Live has perfected its Donald Trump character.

Schur, who served as a writer on SNL from 1998 to 2004, called cast member James Austin Johnson “genius” for his impression of the president. Johnson, 37, has played Trump, 80, on SNL since November 2021. Before Johnson took over, guest star Alec Baldwin played Trump during his first term as president.

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“The genius of James’s Trump impression is the rambling, cavalier spouting nonsense confidently and also admitting his crimes in real time,” Schur told Obsessed: The Podcast. “My favorite part of all those scenes is when he talks about, ‘Can you believe I’m doing this? Like, it’s amazing. I’m committing all these crimes.’”

“I think it’s one of the greatest presidential impressions that’s ever been on the show,” he added. “I really do.”

James Austin Johnson as Trump in a Hamilton-inspired cold open on "Saturday Night Live." NBC

Schur and Philbin, 52, met in the SNL writers’ room in 1998, married in 2005, and have since become the powerhouses behind some of TV’s most enduring comedies, including Parks and Recreation, New Girl, Brooklyn 99, and Only Murders in the Building. Their latest collaboration is the Peacock series Dig, starring Amy Poehler, which premieres on Nov. 23.

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Schur drew parallels between Johnson’s Trump and Will Ferrell’s earlier, iconic SNL impression of President George W. Bush. Schur, Philbin, and Ferrell overlapped on the show during the 2000 presidential election, when Bush was running against Al Gore.

Will Ferrell as President George W. Bush in 2002. NBC

Schur said that the key to Ferrell’s Bush was finding an angle beyond mimicking speech patterns and mannerisms. Ferrell, 59, played the former president as a brainless charmer failing to hide his perpetual confusion.

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“The reason that Will Ferrell’s impression of Bush was so good isn’t because he was an incredible impressionist,” Schur said. “It’s because he found the inner frat guy who’s trying to sound smart. That was the essence of George W. Bush. It was like a guy who’s in way over his head but has been told that if you squint in a certain way, people will take you seriously.”

Darrell Hammond and Will Ferrell debate as Al Gore and George W. Bush, respectively, on “SNL” in 2000. YouTube/ Saturday Night Live

Johnson’s Trump does the same thing: pulling the funny out from beneath a prominent figure’s surface to highlight core traits, not just affectations.

“I think he’s really thought through the psychology and is presenting you with a whole personality profile,” Philbin said of Johnson’s impression. “It’s not so much about his actual impression as it is about the person that he’s putting forth.”

Mike Schur and J.J. Philbin. NBC/Mark Van Holden/NBC via Getty Im

Critics have argued that SNL actually helped Bush win the 2000 presidential election by portraying him as whimsical and folksy in contrast to then-cast member Darrell Hammond’s stiff Al Gore. Similarly, a debate has emerged over whether Johnson is humanizing Trump by making him funny. Schur disagrees because “making Trump funny” is Johnson’s “actual job.”

“I don’t think I know how you could fault him for that,” Schur said. “I love that impression. I think it’s incredible. I think, you know, the genius of impressions to me isn’t, ‘Does your voice sound like the person’s voice?’ It’s something much deeper. It’s like, ‘Are you capturing something that’s essential about the person?’”

James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth. NBC

Johnson went viral for his Trump impression about a year before he joined SNL; Schur remembers being impressed when he encountered those videos. He finds the criticism surrounding Johnson’s performance misguided, and he pushes back at the idea that Johnson makes Trump more likable in any way.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is a deeply rooted understanding of the particular insanity of this man,’” Schur said, adding that Johnson “really just latched onto something very, very fundamental about the way that he moves through the world.”

“I would never in a million years fault him for anything like humanizing him or anything like that,” Schur added. “I don’t think that’s what he’s doing at all. I think he’s like getting at the very core of what makes the guy tick.”

Schur created the hit sitcom The Good Place, which premiered just two months before Trump first took office in 2016. The Good Place follows a slew of flawed characters navigating an afterlife consisting of “The Good Place” and “The Bad Place,” sort of proxies for heaven and hell.

Manny Jacinto as Jason, Ted Danson as Michael, Jameela Jamil as Tahani on NBC’s “The Good Place.” NBC/Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The system in The Good Place for afterlife judgment is a little different than eternal peace or eternal damnation; and Schur has a theory about what would happen to the president on the show.

“The way that show ended—spoiler alert—is that there’s a new system for judging folks after they die,” Schur said. “And the system is you get tested, and you make decisions, and then you are given a sort of performance review, and you reenter the test, and you kind of keep going and over and over and over until you get it right.”

“I would love to be one of the architects who gets to design that test for him. I think that would be a very enjoyable way to spend my time,” Schur added, joking that it might be a bit more involved than the cognitive dementia tests he apparently has to take “every 45 minutes.”

Dig begins streaming on Peacock starting Monday, Nov. 23.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch new episodes of ‘Obsessed: The Podcast’ every Wednesday and Friday. And follow our feed to listen to the show the next morning on your favorite podcast platform.

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