UH-OH ‘SNL’ Sounds Alarm Over Stephen Miller’s Growing Power Colin Jost and Michael Che had a chilling take on Trump’s latest White House shake-up.

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost is worried about President Donald Trump’s latest staff shake-up.

Trump responded to his devastating midterm losses on Tuesday by firing his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and replacing her with her deputy, Stephen Miller.

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Miller played a central role in Trump’s mass deportation agenda; his promotion signals the possibility of an even more aggressive approach to immigration under Trump.

“Stephen Miller, seen here watching a puppy bite into some chocolate, will be replacing Susie Wiles, who was one of the few establishment Republicans in the administration,” Jost said.

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Jost continued, “Which means things are going to get out of hand real quick. Going from Wiles to Miller is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth.”

Co-anchor Michael Che also weighed in on Miller’s promotion, joking, “Miller currently serves as the chief of appearing behind you in the bathroom mirror.”

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