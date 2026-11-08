‘SNL’ Sounds Alarm Over Stephen Miller’s Growing Power
Colin Jost and Michael Che had a chilling take on Trump’s latest White House shake-up.
“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost is worried about President Donald Trump’s latest staff shake-up.
Trump responded to his devastating midterm losses on Tuesday by firing his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and replacing her with her deputy, Stephen Miller.
Miller played a central role in Trump’s mass deportation agenda; his promotion signals the possibility of an even more aggressive approach to immigration under Trump.
“Stephen Miller, seen here watching a puppy bite into some chocolate, will be replacing Susie Wiles, who was one of the few establishment Republicans in the administration,” Jost said.
Jost continued, “Which means things are going to get out of hand real quick. Going from Wiles to Miller is like trying to get through a dinner party by switching from wine to meth.”
Co-anchor Michael Che also weighed in on Miller’s promotion, joking, “Miller currently serves as the chief of appearing behind you in the bathroom mirror.”
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