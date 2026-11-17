TERRIBLE LOSS ‘SNL’ Star Boyfriend’s Death at 43 Under Investigation Filmmaker Ray Tintori was known for his short films and music videos for MGMT and The Killers. Instagram

Director Ray Tintori, the boyfriend of former Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner, has died at 43.

Details of Tintori’s death are unclear; however, officials are investigating the circumstances, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ on Monday. The manner and cause of death are part of that investigation, the outlet notes. The office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

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Gardner has yet to publicly comment on her partner’s death; however, according to TMZ, citing sources, she is “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.” Garner was married to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2024.

The filmmaker was best known for his three short films, including Jettison Your Loved Ones, Death to the Tinman and Cabal. He also co-founded the filmmaking collective Court 13. Oscar-nominated producer Dan Janbey, director Benh Zeitlin, and film programmer Jillian Desirée Oliveras, who worked together on the Academy Award-nominated film Beasts of the Southern Wild, are among its founding members.

Tintori was best known for his directorial work on short films and music videos. Hal Horowitz/Hal Horowitz/WireImage

Tintori was also recognized for his music video work, including the “Time to Pretend” and “Electric Feel” videos for MGMT and “Spaceman” for The Killers. One of his final projects was a New York stage production of Waiting, a 2008 one-act play by filmmaker Ethan Coen, premiered in September.

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Tintori and Gardner’s relationship went public in July of last year via an Instagram post.

Sources told TMZ that Gardner was surrounded by friends and family at this time. Phillip Faraone/Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

“Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met,” Tintori wrote at the time. “I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day.”

Tintori featured Gardner frequently on his social media pages. Ray Tintori/Instagram

Actress and comedian Gardner was a cast member on SNL for eight seasons, and was cut from the show at the end of last year during a staff shakeup ahead of the show’s 51st season. She was the longest-tenured female cast member before her exit.

“The majority of what you do, too, there, I think, for me,” she told comedian Mike Birbiglia in February. “I mean, I like, I ended up getting cut, so I feel like, more than anyone in the world.” As part of her repertoire, she played Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Liz Cheney.

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