‘SNL UK’ Star Goes Nuclear on MAGA-Friendly Host
The British version of “Saturday Night Live” found a hilariously foul-mouthed way to roast its American counterpart
SNL UK wasted no time roasting its elder sibling across the Atlantic on Saturday night, brutally mocking last week’s SNL host Shane Gillis over his controversial jokes about women.
During the British sketch comedy show’s “Weekend Update” segment, co-anchor Ania Magliano used a news story about a ride operator in Germany handing out bike shorts to women to prevent upskirting as the setup for a particularly savage punchline.
“A ride operator at Munich Oktoberfest was praised for giving out free cycling shorts to female riders,” Magliano began, as the over-the-shoulder graphic showed a woman on a swing ride.
“Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being upskirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse,” she added, as the graphic switched to a photo of Gillis delivering his controversial SNL monologue on Oct. 10.
In it, Gillis joked that he “hadn’t been to the gym in so long that I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now.”
The comment drew widespread criticism, but SNL UK found a fresh way to address it a week later, turning the comedian’s own penchant for provocative humor against him.
The British show also took advantage of a major difference between the two versions of Saturday Night Live: what their performers can get away with saying on television.
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Unlike its British counterpart, the American SNL airs on broadcast television, where FCC indecency rules can restrict what makes it onto the air.
Gillis also made headlines for accidentally dropping an F-bomb during a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch.
SNL UK, meanwhile, airs after 10 p.m. on Saturdays and is not subject to the same broadcast-language restrictions as its American counterpart.
“Last week on SNL comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb,” Magliano said, returning to the MAGA-friendly comedian.
“Oh Shane,” she chided with a smile. “You’re not allowed to say that, you stupid f---ing c---.”
Magliano’s insult drew loud cheers from the studio audience, while viewers across the U.K. heard the entire exchange uncensored.
It was a pointed transatlantic takedown, delivered with considerably fewer restrictions on the language used to make it sting.
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