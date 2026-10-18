SEE YOU NEXT...SATURDAY ‘SNL UK’ Star Goes Nuclear on MAGA-Friendly Host The British version of “Saturday Night Live” found a hilariously foul-mouthed way to roast its American counterpart

SNL UK wasted no time roasting its elder sibling across the Atlantic on Saturday night, brutally mocking last week’s SNL host Shane Gillis over his controversial jokes about women.

During the British sketch comedy show’s “Weekend Update” segment, co-anchor Ania Magliano used a news story about a ride operator in Germany handing out bike shorts to women to prevent upskirting as the setup for a particularly savage punchline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ania Magliano sets up her Shane Gillis joke. SNL UK

“A ride operator at Munich Oktoberfest was praised for giving out free cycling shorts to female riders,” Magliano began, as the over-the-shoulder graphic showed a woman on a swing ride.

“Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being upskirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse,” she added, as the graphic switched to a photo of Gillis delivering his controversial SNL monologue on Oct. 10.

In it, Gillis joked that he “hadn’t been to the gym in so long that I didn’t know women just dress like wh---s now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment drew widespread criticism, but SNL UK found a fresh way to address it a week later, turning the comedian’s own penchant for provocative humor against him.

Play Video

The British show also took advantage of a major difference between the two versions of Saturday Night Live: what their performers can get away with saying on television.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Unlike its British counterpart, the American SNL airs on broadcast television, where FCC indecency rules can restrict what makes it onto the air.

Saturday Night Live, Andrew Dismukes and Shane Gillis post-F bomb NBC

Gillis also made headlines for accidentally dropping an F-bomb during a Dr. Seuss-themed sketch.

SNL UK, meanwhile, airs after 10 p.m. on Saturdays and is not subject to the same broadcast-language restrictions as its American counterpart.

“Last week on SNL comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the F-bomb,” Magliano said, returning to the MAGA-friendly comedian.

“Oh Shane,” she chided with a smile. “You’re not allowed to say that, you stupid f---ing c---.”

'SNL UK' digs in to Shane Gillis. SNL UK

Magliano’s insult drew loud cheers from the studio audience, while viewers across the U.K. heard the entire exchange uncensored.

It was a pointed transatlantic takedown, delivered with considerably fewer restrictions on the language used to make it sting.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register