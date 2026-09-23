World Leader Humiliates Trump After Watching U.N. Speech
“As usual, it was a very… ideological speech,” the prime minister said carefully.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, 54, has roasted Donald Trump, 80, after sitting through the president’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly.
Trump delivered a 40-minute speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, during which he threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic”; called Cuba a “failed state”; and said the U.S. “totally rejects” regulating artificial intelligence, which he attempted to dub “super intelligence.”
“It was, as usual, a very ideological speech,” Sánchez told Jon Stewart, 63, in a preview clip from an upcoming episode of the comedian’s Weekly Show podcast. “Not backed and supported by facts and data.”
“When he speaks about climate change, or the war in Iran, or the things that are going on in the Middle East,” Sánchez continued, “his political positions are not, let’s say, largely supported by many countries worldwide.”
In response, Stewart laughed at Sánchez’s careful answers. “That is a very tactful way of putting it, sir,” he said. “We have difficulty dealing with his inability to speak in facts.”
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The reactions of General Assembly members in the audience seem to support Sánchez’s claims. Both the Cuban and the Iranian delegations walked out of the chamber while Trump was speaking, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, 61, scrolled on a tablet throughout the address.
Hours before the speech, Trump displayed a misunderstanding of his own White House ban on journalists. He was “surprised” when CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins appeared at the conference. He banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House on Friday, but appeared to believe he could ban them from the conference as well.
“The United Nations let us in, sir,” Collins told him, to which Trump responded, “You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering.”
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