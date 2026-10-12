TOO MUCH GRIEF Star Speaks Out Over Dramatic Weight Loss The former reality star says she was mourning the death of her rock star father. Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images # 1

Kelly Osbourne says she has regained 30 pounds since her drastic weight loss alarmed fans at the BRIT Awards in February, Page Six reported. “I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” the 41-year-old said in an interview with The Sun published Sunday, according to the outlet. Her appearance on stage with her mom, Sharon, to accept a Lifetime Achievement award on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, drew concern online, with one YouTube commenter writing that she had hit the “danger zone.” She denied having an eating disorder, saying she was grieving her father, who died in July 2025 at 76. “Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up,” she said. Osbourne said she went to her dad’s grave with a white candle on which she wrote, “Please help me.” The next day, she said, Sharon introduced her to therapist and life coach Chris Miller, whom she credits with saving her life. Last month, she said on the We Need to Talk podcast that she was eight months sober after she started drinking again following her father’s death.

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