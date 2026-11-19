NOT DONE YET Stephen Colbert Takes Major Step Towards TV Comeback The late-night icon is making big moves. Mike Blake/REUTERS/Mike Blake

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Stephen Colbert has signaled his eagerness to get back in the game by signing with United Talent Agency for representation.

UTA will represent the former Late Show host across film, TV, publishing, and more, and will also represent Spartina Industries, the production company Colbert founded with his wife, Evie McGee Colbert. Colbert’s longtime manager, James “Baby Doll” Dixon, will continue in the same role.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to be working with Stephen Colbert. He is an exceptionally talented artist and creator, a dedicated philanthropist and a terrific person,” UTA President of Filmed Entertainment Matt Rice and Managing Partners Jay Gassner and Julien Thuan said, according to Deadline. “We look forward to partnering with Stephen and Spartina Industries to support and further expand his creative endeavors.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert CBS

Colbert hosted The Late Show on CBS for 11 seasons, from 2015 to 2026, cracking constant jokes about President Donald Trump, 80, and his administration. CBS announced in July 2025 that it would not renew Colbert’s contract for the late-night talk show and would retire the Late Show franchise in May 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came amid Paramount’s merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which MAGA-friendly David Ellison helms. The newly Trumpy CBS claimed Colbert’s cancellation was for “purely financial” reasons, but Colbert’s status as a vocal Trump opponent and CBS’s trend of caving to the president have led people to believe it was politically motivated.

Richie Vitale, 71, holds a sign outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater before the taping of the final episode of the "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert, in New York City, U.S., May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Adam Gray Adam Gray/REUTERS

Since The Late Show ended, Colbert has been working on a new Lord of the Rings screenplay with his 29-year-old son, Peter McGee, in New Zealand. The status of the movie was thrown into doubt after Skydance subsumed Warner Bros. in addition to Paramount, but rumors of its cancellation or stalling have so far proven false.

Colbert won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Series in September. During the ceremony, he told reporters that the Lord of the Rings film, titled Shadow of the Past, fills most of his schedule.

“That takes a lot of time, man,” he said. “You ever written a Lord of the Rings movie? It’s a full-time job.”

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register