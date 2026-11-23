Tallulah Willis explained why she posted and then deleted the image.

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Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, has apologized for sharing a photograph of herself with her famous father, calling it “too intimate” and vowing to “do better.”

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Willis and Demi Moore, posted a picture of herself and the actor, 71, who continues to fight a battle with dementia.

The image shows Tallulah with her arms around her father as the two sit on a swing and hold hands. She had captioned the image: “🆒😎.”

Tallulah Willis posted then deleted this image of herself and her father. Instagram/Tallulah Willis

But the Los Angeles-based artist, 32, deleted her post the next day.

“Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit. I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing,” Tallulah wrote in her statement, accompanied by an old photograph of herself and the Die Hard star.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

“I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn’t think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show,” she explained.

“I can acknowledge that and vow to do better,” she continued. “I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be.”

The Sixth Sense actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023.

In addition to Tallulah, Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 38, and Scout, 35, with his ex-wife Moore, 64. He also has two younger daughters with his wife, Emma Heming, 50, whom he married in 2009.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s 'Inside Out' Book Party in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The blended family is frequently seen celebrating holidays and family milestones together. They have also been vocal about Willis’ health condition in both interviews and on social media.

Heming revealed in January that her husband isn’t aware of his diagnosis, saying, “That’s like the blessing and the curse of this: he never connected the dots that he had this disease.” She also shared that Willis still “has a way of connecting” with his children, explaining, “That might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one, but it’s still very beautiful.”

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Moore said that Heming has “done a masterful job” of handling Willis’ diagnosis and playing the caregiver role.

In August, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor made a rare appearance at Tallulah’s wedding to her new husband, Justin Acee.

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