The 11 Best ‘Real Housewives’ Seasons of All Time, Ranked

In 2006, Vicki Gunvalson let cameras into her Coto de Caza home, ready to make history. Ninety-seven seasons and four Ultimate Girls Trips later—not to mention dozens of international runs—the Real Housewives franchise is an unfettered staple og the television industry.

Fresh off the heels of a monumental season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, it’s time to look back at the seasons that have defined the franchise. Here’s a ranking of the top 11 Real Housewives seasons of all time—but first, some honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions: Atlanta Season 5, Beverly Hills Season 2, New York City Season 8, Orange County Season 8, Orange County Season 9

11. Potomac Season 4 (2019)

I’m sorry I said The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 is bad, maybe I meant it was terrible. I dunno. Modern quality aside, Season 4 of Potomac is one of those seasons that tops itself episode-to-episode in such wonderful ways, you end up smiling ear-to-ear throughout.

Ashley’s villain arc makes for a fascinating turn, terrorizing Katie Rost and her “witness protection” wigs. But it’s her husband Michael who steals the show with his villainy, uniting almost the entire cast—and production—against him in a riveting saga. It all kicks off with Candiace’s housewarming, where she offers Ashley a beverage and tosses her a butter knife, while Robyn reveals Michael allegedly wants to “suck” her man Juan’s dick.

With a nice mix of drama and a scintillating trip to the Cayman Islands, the season also delivers great interpersonal moments, further exploring Gizelle’s upbringing, while we get a bridezilla moment from Candiace. The only downside is Monique’s snoozefest of a pregnancy storyline. But, given she spends Season 5 doubling down on pure psychosis, even her arc is fascinating in retrospect.

Choice quote: “I’m sorry if I said you were dumb, maybe I meant you’re stupid. I dunno.” — Katie Rost

10. Orange County Season 10 (2015)

Jesus did nothing wrong. He was Jesus Christ and he did nothing wrong. And neither did the team behind RHOC Season 10.

A pitch-perfect climax to the Brooks saga, the season sees new addition Meghan grab a magnifying glass and investigate the cancer scam, culminating in an explosive finale backdropped by Tamra’s redemption-arc baptism in a community pool.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s marriage continues to suffer a death by a thousand cuts. The couple go to counseling in the wake of then-husband David’s affair, Shannon lying on the floor before a tombstone with “Here lies Shannon” written on it, in an effort to heal. That alone is worthy of Emmys, and it’s in the first episode.

Choice quote: “I start charities, Meghan.” — Shannon Beador, who does not start charities

9. Salt Lake City Season 2 (2021-22)

When Jen Shah was arrested during the filming of RHOSLC Season 2, it was clear we were in for something extraordinary. What people might not have guessed is the women of Salt Lake City would take such a long, winding route through deeply deranged roads along the way.

An ever-inspired season sees the women theorize that Meredith called the feds to get Jen arrested, while also making up the date of her father’s funeral. Meanwhile, Lisa digs into Mary’s alleged cult, leading to a bloodbath of cast fights. From Mary mumbling Heather has the “snobbiness of a true Mormon” and looks inbred to Lisa’s “garbage whore” rant, the season adds so much to the Housewives lexicon, allowing the Shahrest to simply contribute to a great season, rather than act as the main event.

The cast trip to Zion is a series of abstract scenes, loosely interconnected, between a group of characters so nuanced you’d expect the performers behind them to win Emmys. But these are real women whose intricate displays made for such riveting TV, you simply couldn’t look away. The only true con is the reunion, a more middling act in comparison.

Choice quote: “I’m not in the mental state for this level of dissension.” — Meredith Marks

8. Beverly Hills Season 3 (2012-13)

The end of the Beverly Hills golden era, RHOBH Season 3 is a rich melodrama, and the season that cements Lisa Vanderpump as a sniper from the side.

As Adrienne sloppily takes herself down, Taylor rebuilds her life without a private plane, and Yolanda’s then-husband David Foster shushes the woman at a dinner party, we’re treated to a season of blissful absurdity. Nothing better exemplifies RHOBH’s glamorous darkness like Taylor calling Kyle and Kim to announce she’s going on a spontaneous trip and asking Kyle to watch her daughter, unaware Kyle’s already watching her.

The giant cast play off each other in fascinating ways, as Brandi’s more abrupt approach leads to meltdown-mania, and Faye Resnick tries and fails to make a splash the entire season. The botched delivery of “no matter how many Chanels you borrow, you will never be a lady” is mesmerizing, as is the entire finale party. It’s so good, it gets two entire episodes. That’s class.

Choice quote: “That’s the point, Yolanda!” — Camille Grammer

7. New Jersey Season 2 (2010)

Is “bye” a threat? If you’re asking the elusive Danielle Staub, the answer is an unequivocal yes.

RHONJ Season 2 could never be replicated in the modern era. The season is almost entirely devoid of group scenes, and, once Dina exits, has just four main Housewives. Danielle delivers such a riveting performance of true, unfiltered insanity that it elevates the entire season. She had a tank top, a homophobic entourage, and a dream. Just watching her talk to herself in the kitchen is better than anything that happened in RHOBH Season 8.

As Danielle falls out with the entire cast and rumors and threats swirl, the season is assisted by the gorgeous, gaudy setting that is New Jersey in the fall. The rustic kitchens and endless cavernous restaurants add a layer of instant comfort to the season.

Choice quote: “She might be the matriarch of that family, but what am I? I’m the matriarch of this family. So, matriarch to matriarch.” — Danielle Staub

6. Miami Season 2 (2012-13)

Often overlooked in the Housewives ecosystem, RHOM has consistently put out great work in its run. Season 2 is a firestarter, rebooting the show after an oft-kilter debut with four new Housewives, immediately invigorating the dynamic.

Adriana’s Season 2 performance is, bar none, one of the best I’ve ever seen. And the addition of the deeply unhinged Joanna Krupa made for magnificent TV, as both women tore each other’s heads off from opposite ends of the delusion spectrum. Along with this top-tier feud and the lingerie party brawl, we get the addition of a wonderful flop in the name of Karent, whose meek existence sends half the cast into an unmitigated rage.

It’s a wonderful soap opera, culminating in a cinematic trip to the Bahamas, with a fantastic mix of humor and melodrama. Not to mention, the reunion is top-tier, featuring the violent awakening of Ana, and Lea randomly standing for half the episode.

Choice quote: “ON MY BACK!?” — Lea Black

5. Atlanta Season 6 (2013-14)

The lion, the witch, and the white refrigerator: RHOA Season 6 is probably the most quotable season of the entire franchise. The last gasp of peak Nene, the season is absolutely hilarious and sees Kenya grab the reins of the franchise with a masterful villain performance.

It all comes to a head at the Pillow Talk fight, where Nene and Kenya’s friendship irreparably cracks in a night so explosive even Kandi threatens to drag Cynthia’s sister. Every peach holder holds her own in the season. Cynthia enters her iconic messy era as she gets closer to Kenya, while a post-divorce Porsha grows into the Housewife who would charm and terrorize the ladies for years to come.

Even the failed friends-of get fun runs, one hopping into action to accuse Kandi’s man Todd of shadiness, only to be brutally beaten to a pulp by the existing Housewives. Meanwhile, Cynthia gives new friend Mynique “with a y” a crash course in throwing shade when she naively tells the ladies “I don’t feel read” after losing a verbal spar.

By the time the jaw-dropping reunion airs, RHOA is forever changed—in many ways, for the worse—but nonetheless, Season 6 is a peak in every way.

Choice quote: “It’s amazing how many friends I have and don’t know about.” — Nene Leakes

4. Salt Lake City Season 4 (2023-24)

RHOSLC is post-reality TV, and Season 4 took the franchise to new heights with its thrilling rendition of And Then There Were None.

The season cemented the OGs as formidable stars, while introducing firecracker Monica (and the people’s princess Angie K). It’s a wonderful, dynamic season full of riveting feuds and the most creative fights in the genre. From arguments over Mormon missions to the Greek mafia, the cast’s unique approach to taking the most bizarre possible route once again paid off in dividends.

As Lisa stepped into full-on delusional villainy, Meredith’s accent work flew in inspired directions. And Heather cemented herself as the best producerial Housewife to ever do it with the genuinely Shakesperian pacing and delivery of her Monica exposé. RHOSLC proves Housewives don’t need a voice of reason, the entire cast embodying insanity in ways fiction could never recreate.

For years to come, I will accost my friends with games of “warm and fuzzy/cold and prickly” and “Who would you throw off the wagon?” And for that, I’m forever grateful.

Choice quote: “I have your perfect formula. Receipts! Proof! Timelines! Screenshots! F*cking everything to prove you are a f*cking bully and a f*cking troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us.” — Heather Gay

3. New York City Season 3 (2010)

Is this the most influential season in Housewives history? It just might be. RHONY Season 3 set the blueprint as former besties Jill and Bethenny suffered a brutal falling out, the entire cast forced to pick a side.

As Alex finally found her voice—and her hives—and Luann stepped into her full glory, the season cemented the RHONY OGs as icons of the craft. From Ramona’s bug-eyed catwalk to Alex “delivering the message,” from Jill being in high school while we’re in Brooklyn trying to survive in this economy to Luann’s singing debut, the season is packed with great interpersonal drama and group dynamics. It’s the end of Bethenny’s first arc—and her last likable season—and the beginning of Sonja’s scintillating run, making for one of the strongest casts ever.

Of course, what makes Season 3 so iconic is the Scary Island trip, where Kelly suffers a mental breakdown when Bethenny gifts her Skinnygirl merch—ahead of her time, she was. Every episode of the season packs a formidable punch. And it was the first Housewives season ever to get a 3-part reunion, making history.

Choice quote: “I don’t like you, I don’t trust you, and I think you’re a snake.” — Bethenny Frankel

2. Orange County Season 11 (2016)

While RHOC Season 10 saw the cancer scam come to a head, Season 11 is the dark and twisted hangover that manages to reach new heights. The addition of Kelly Dodd sparks an unhinged descent into madness for Heather, her “low base bulls**t” causing Mrs. Dubrow to short-circuit.

The entire 1970s party—where Shannon and Kelly impersonate owls while yelling at each other—is bliss. And it leads to a hilarious one-on-one where Shannon says “You told my friend she was ugly!” and Kelly immediately responds “She is ugly!”

But what really makes the season is the cast trip to Ireland, the best trip in Housewives history. While the women initially find peace with Vicki, a midnight meltdown—filmed by producerial genius Heather—leads to a bus ride of pure chaos. The sheer rush of Tamra screaming “F*** YOU!!!!!!!” two inches from Vicki’s face before Heather transforms into Coraline’s Other Mother to verbally assault Kelly—all after Kelly alleges Shannon’s husband abuses her—is just riveting TV. Don’t ever let people tell you Housewives shows need to be lighter when this fascinating darkness exists.

Choice quote: “I was just asked to leave a department store. I’m in the bathroom and this is what I had on the door. BANG BANG BANG! ‘Is there an American lady in there?’ *gasp*” — Heather Dubrow

1. New York City Season 10 (2018)

The beauty of long-form television is that we get fascinating payoffs to years-old arcs. No season better represents that than RHONY Season 10. As Bethenny and Carole suffer a vicious falling out, Bethenny fully inhabits the Jill role she once fell victim to. The left turn from seasons past leads to a nuanced, explosive season definitive of the RHONY women.

It’s the season that birthed the Countess cabaret and where Dorinda’s deep-rooted grief becomes impossible to ignore. The cast’s long term history makes for a historic season, as Bethenny and Ramona’s ill-fated Brooklyn Bridge fight circles back to prove prophetic once again. Nothing sums up the magic of old RHONY quite like Ramona eviscerating Bethenny over the phone while her dog Coco waddles dangerously in the street. No franchise has come close to the mix of dark comedy that was this cast’s bread and butter.

The Cartagena trip cements what’s already a standout season as an all-timer, seeing the chaos of both Bethenny and Carole, as well as Luann and Dorinda, suffering friendship ending fights at the same dinner. Add a boat ride that almost kills them and a bloodbath reunion, and you have wall-to-wall perfection.

Choice quote: “No, actually, you don’t support women. I’m very, very upset and hurt that you had the ordacity at your lunch. I came out and said, ‘I’m opening a skincare line.’ And you said, ‘Oh what’s this, an infomercial?’ when you left and right bring up every product you do. And you don’t support other women.” — Ramona Singer