We’re little more than a week into November—have you set up your festive decorations yet? If not, why not get started a little early this year? We could use the good cheer. Bring out your garland, your fake (or real?) snow, your mistletoe, your stockings, and your warmest blankets. It’s time for the holiday season.

Streaming services are going big on Christmas movies this year, with plenty of romantic comedies and entertainment for the whole family. Stars like Eddie Murphy, Leighton Meester, Brandy Norwood, and even Ludacris are making a foray into holiday specials this year. Thanks to Netflix, it’s going to be the Best. Christmas. Ever! (Yes, that is the title of one of its upcoming wintery movies.)

While you snack on a million white-chocolate peppermint Kisses and some perfectly iced cookies, here is our guide to this year’s new holiday movies, specials, and TV shows to pair with all of your holiday plans.

A Christmas Frequency

Now streaming on Hulu

Nothing—and I mean nothing—says Christmas like Denise Richards in an abundance of red sweaters. That’s why A Christmas Frequency is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season watchlist. Richards stars as Brooke, a morning radio host whose once-lively show has taken a dive since her secret separation with her husband. Cue her producer’s brilliant idea to set her up on a series of on-air blind dates. But can Brooke save her show and her love life in time for the holidays? There’s only one way to find out: by pressing play. —Coleman Spilde

Reporting for Christmas

Now streaming on Hulu

Journalists have always been overrepresented in romantic comedies, usually portrayed as reclusive writers brought out of their shell by the right person. What about TV news anchors? Hulu’s double bill of holiday films includes A Christmas Frequency as well as Reporting for Christmas, which follows a broadcast journalist assigned to report a puff piece about the holiday toy industry. —Fletcher Peters

How to Fall in Love by the Holidays

Now streaming on Roku Channel

Ah, cuffing season’s eternal Google search: “How to fall in love by Christmas?” It’s a perennial quandary answered by this film, starring Teri Hatcher as former writer, who is now using her skills to convince investors to keep her flailing lifestyle brand afloat. To do it, she’ll write an advice column on how to lure a man by Dec. 25, but it’ll be much easier said than done. —CS

The Santa Clauses (Season 2)

Now streaming on Disney+

The Santa Clauses’ Disney+ revival continues for a second season. Tim Allen returns to play dad-turned-Santa Scott Calvin for the millionth part in this beloved holiday series. Will he find anyone suitable to replace him as the head of the North Pole? Probably not—the actor really, really wants to play Santa Claus as long as he should live. —FP

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Nov. 16 on Netflix

You’re telling me R&B legend Brandy Norwood is starring in a Christmas movie? It really is the best Christmas ever! Norwood and Heather Graham star as Jackie and Charlotte, two old college roommates who end up back together when Charlotte drops in on Jackie to try to prove that she isn’t “winning” at Christmas (and life) as much as her annual holiday letters seem to purport. But what Charlotte finds out is that Jackie is indeed genuine—so much so that it might just melt Charlotte’s cold, cold heart. —CS

Dashing Through the Snow

Nov. 17 on Disney+

Christopher Brian Bridges star in Disney’s big Christmas movie of the year, Dashing Through the Snow. Oh, you’ve never heard of Christopher Brian Bridges? Does the name Ludacris sound more familiar? The “Move Bitch” singer will take a more family-friendly turn in this father-daughter story, which also stars Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, and Oscar Nunez. —FP

EXmas

Nov. 17 on Freevee

Leighton Meester and her bangs star in this classic tale of two exes who just can’t seem to extricate themselves from their old relationship, thanks to some overly involved parents. Meester’s character Ali receives an invite to her ex-boyfriend Graham’s (Robbie Amell) home for the holidays, since Graham will be away this season. But when he surprises his parents and Ali has already hung the stockings with care, the two will have to duke it out to see which one will keep the only remaining bed, and which will be out in the cold. —CS

A Paris Christmas Waltz

Nov. 19 on Great American Family

Is Matthew Morrison starring in a movie for the homophobic Great American Family network a response to his career being tarnished by Glee? Or is waltzing through “Paris” in a Christmas movie (as a professional dancer, no less) a way of dismantling the system from the inside? There’s no way to know for sure, but this film will surely be a can’t-miss event after a few cups of mulled wine regardless. —CS

The Velveteen Rabbit

Nov. 22 on Apple TV+

Prepare to cry: A new adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit is coming. Just hearing the title brings me back to Christmases past, reading this gut-wrenching novel with my mom in her bed. This new adaptation of Margery Williams’ 1921 children’s book is set to star Helena Bonham Carter, Nicola Coughlan, and Alex Lawther. I, for one, am hoping to find an adorable plush rabbit in my stocking for Christmas, but this adaptation is a good enough present in and of itself. —FP

The Naughty Nine

Nov. 22 on Disney Channel

Nine children on Santa’s naughty list band together to… rob Santa and his workshop of all its presents?! Say it ain’t so! Well, it is, and this precocious film will be hitting Disney Channel just in time to give children around the world some devious ideas in time for the holiday. Parents: You’re going to have to hide your kids’ presents in a temperature-controlled storage unit this year; the crawlspace isn’t enough anymore. —CS

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Nov. 22 on Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham is going home for Christmas—but not to Richmond. Instead, the Ted Lasso star will host a holiday special at the London Coliseum, where she’ll bring a flurry of guests in to celebrate throughout the evening. We’re hoping Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) makes an appearance, but can the potty mouth keep it family-friendly? —FP

Genie

Nov. 22 on Peacock

Melissa McCarthy is taking on all of our favorite Disney roles this year. First, the actress starred as Ursula the Sea Witch in The Little Mermaid; now, she’ll be stepping into the shoes of an Aladdin-like Genie. Genie follows a man whose life is unraveling, but starts to seem better around the holiday season when he discovers—shocker—a genie willing to grant his wishes. The movie is written by Richard Curtis of Love Actually fame. —FP

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Nov. 30 on Food Network

Selena Gomez is everywhere: solving murder cases, selling beauty products, hanging out with Taylor Swift, and cooking in the kitchen. The celeb’s HBO series Selena + Chef is making a move to the Food Network for a holiday special, Home For the Holidays. Four culinary superstars—Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda—will join her for a festive feast. —FP

Family Switch

Nov. 30 on Netflix

Freaky Friday is great, but why should a mother and daughter get to have all the fun? In this spin on the classic body swap tale, a whole family switches places in a rare planetary alignment, which—say it with me now—brings them closer together than ever before! Though it’s a familiar concept, stars Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, and Charlie’s Angels director McG will certainly make it worth a look. —CS

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Nov. 30 on Netflix

The Bad Guys, the 2022 DreamWorks movie about villainous animals teaming up for good, is getting its very own festive special. Mr. Wolf, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, and all the other baddies will steal to the tune of carol of the bells this Christmas season—unfortunately, their heist goes wrong, destroying a giant parade float of Santa Claus. This special also serves as a prequel to the OG movie. —FP

Silent Night

Dec. 1 in theaters

Sleep in heavenly peace? More like sleep with one eye open. If you thought the season was all about sugary sweet rom-coms and sentimental family movies, guess again. This year will also ring in the release of Silent Night, a Christmas thriller from legendary action director John Woo. After a man (Joel Kinnaman) loses his ability to speak thanks to assailants who also kill his daughter (on Christmas Eve! Bah, humbug!) he goes on a brutal—and completely dialogue-free—quest for revenge. —FP

The Snoopy Show Christmas Special

Dec. 1 on Apple TV+

Once you’re done with your annual watch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, you can mosey on over to “Happiness is Holiday Traditions.” This special episode of The Snoopy Show will see everyone’s favorite festive, animated dog searching for a gorgeous tree topper and making memories with his family and best friend, Woodstock. —CS

Frog and Toad Christmas Special

Dec. 1 on Apple TV+

Our sweet little Frog and Toad, the characters from Arnold Lobel’s children’s book series, have donned tiny Christmas sweaters to keep their little flippers warm. The latest installment of Apple TV+’s brilliant animated show based on the books, the story continues with this holiday special about the little fellas (who are maybe in love?) celebrating Christmas together. As long as cookies and friendship are involved, Frog and Toad will be happy. —FP

Candy Cane Lane

Dec. 1 on Prime Video

Who among us hasn’t wanted something so badly that we’ll make a Faustian bargain with the Devil—or, in the case of Candy Cane Lane, an elf—to get it? In this comedy, Eddie Murphy is so determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decorating contest that he does just that, unleashing a real-life 12 Days of Christmas mayhem onto his block, while his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and kids try to stop the chaos. —CS

Merry Little Batman

Dec. 8 on Prime Video

Halloween is over, so Bruce Wayne doesn’t have to worry about all the bat decorations anymore—although Christmas doesn’t exactly scream “Batman” either, does it? Well, Merry Little Batman actually follows Little Damian Wayne, son of Batman, who must battle a slew of enemies by himself on Christmas. Luke Wilson stars as Batman, with James Cromwell as Alfred and David Hornsby as the Joker. —FP

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Dec. 8 on Disney+

The beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise continues with its third animated feature and seventh film overall. This tie, the series takes a look at what happens to wimpy kids who fret far too much about getting the best presents. The titular wimp Greg is worried about getting his hands on the brand new, ultra-popular gaming console after a series of bad behavior. If anything, this is a good one to put on to instill a little fear in the kids. —CS

Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Dec. 18 on Fox

Last year, the game show Lego Masters introduced a spinoff holiday version of the show: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. The festive revamping saw celebs like Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, Finesse, and the late Leslie Jordan designing snowmen and Santas. This year, a new batch of stars will join in for the wintery builds. —FP