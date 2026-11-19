FRAUDULENT LOVE This Crypto-Bro Nightmare Is Your Next Netflix Obsession Sam Bankman-Fried and girlfriend Caroline Ellison get eviscerated by “The Altruists.”

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Rounding out this fall’s trilogy of scathing dramas about toxic billionaire entrepreneurs, which also includes The Social Reckoning and Artificial, The Altruists paints a complex portrait of Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto tyro whose FTX exchange revolutionized the online currency market before he was exposed for stealing $8 billion in customer funds and sent to prison in 2024 for 25 years.

Graham Moore’s eight-part Netflix series (streaming Nov. 19) is a long-form X-ray of this calamity, offering a microscopic view of Sam’s ascent to industry titan status and then of (figurative) rats clinging to life on a luxury ship as one leak after another springs.

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Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison, Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

At the core of this tale is, unsurprisingly, greed, arrogance, and amorality. Yet even more than those, it’s love that turns out to be the driving factor in the finance bro’s downfall, as Sam’s relationship with his girlfriend and partner, Caroline Ellison, is revealed as the corrosive force that compelled both of them—equally guilty, no matter their different legal fates—to perpetrate their historic fraud.

In 2016 New York, Sam (House of Guinness star Anthony Boyle, in a breakout performance) tells himself to “just be normal” while rehearsing a forthcoming interaction with a colleague at his Wall Street employer. That’s an impossible mission, since Sam is a numbers wizard with few social skills. Still, during a job interview, he naturally hits it off with Caroline (three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner, in a prosthetic nose and long, brown wig). She’s a similar awkward, dorky brainiac, and she shares Sam’s love of math and belief that it should govern all decisions.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried, Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Moreover, both are dedicated to amassing a fortune to do good—a philosophy known as Effective Altruism—and taking massive risks to earn as much as possible and thereby bring about the most positive change—hence the show’s (simultaneously unironic and ironic) title.

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Sam is entranced by Caroline’s sexual forthrightness, which is epitomized by her hobby of writing erotic Harry Potter fan fiction and, also, her devotion to polyamory, a practice he lies about wanting out of blinding adoration for her. Caroline, meanwhile, recognizes that Sam is a kindred spirit, and their tangled amour quickly becomes a catalyst for their most daring (and worst) impulses, driving them to take chances and measures that, Moore’s series contends, they likely wouldn’t have taken if the other hadn’t been involved.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried Courtesy of Netflix

Corrupting codependency fuels this 21st-century Bonnie and Clyde’s relationship in The Altruists, whose narrative flip-flops between the duo’s formation of their joint businesses in the late 2010s and the fallout from their misdeeds in 2022. Stymied at his Wall Street job, Sam decides to move to California and found Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund that will give away 99 percent of its profits, and Caroline soon joins him. There, Sam steals the company from his co-CEO, Tara MacAulay (Greta Carew-Johns), an Effective Altruism godmother, and begins taking enormous all-in risks enabled by Caroline—daring maneuvers that earn them boatloads of cash until one mistake brings disaster.

In short order, Sam gets the brilliant idea to create FTX, a crypto exchange as easy to use as a video game, which puts him at the forefront of the industry. Unfortunately, as the show concurrently illustrates, this is the rise before the crash and burn, given that in 2022, Sam and Caroline are doing their best to manage an unthinkable crisis: $8 billion in FTX customer funds have been used to cover Alameda Research’s trading losses.

Karan Soni as Nishad Singh, Madison Hu as Constance Wang, Naomi Okada as Claire Watanabe, Eugene Young as Gary Wang, Alex Lawther as Sam Trabucco, Matt Rife as Ryan Salame Courtesy of Netflix

To keep this infraction secret, Caroline and Sam buy another company before their damning master ledger becomes public, and The Altruists dramatizes this conspiracy—and the many FTX players involved in it, such as Sam’s childhood BFF Sam Trabucco (Alex Lawther), his tech-whiz friend Gary Wang (Eugene Young), and his close colleague Nishad Singh (Karan Soni)—with a density of facts, figures, and terms that energize, rather than bog down, the material’s haywire intensity.

With a full eight hours at its disposal, The Altruists plays like an in-depth investigative-journalism feature come to life. If it’s occasionally protracted, it offers a rich view of Sam and Caroline’s insanely unhealthy union and how it facilitated, exacerbated, and mucked up their noble dreams and illegal schemes.

Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison in Episode 101 of The Altruists. Courtesy of Netflix

The series suggests that Sam and Caroline might not have meant to originally pilfer their clients’ money. Nonetheless, it eviscerates them both for doing everything in their power to keep their crime secret, to covertly fix the issue before anyone discovered it, and—when things got dicey—to look out for themselves, except during those moments when Sam and Caroline’s twisted amour motivated them to ditch their backstabbing plans.

The Altruists is a sure-footed example of demonstrating empathy, but not sympathy, for cretinous wrongdoers. Though Sam and Caroline’s insecurities (and attendant needs and desires) fueled this catastrophe, Moore makes clear that despite their talk of noble selflessness, they prioritized egotistical avarice—for cash and celebrity—over any purported philanthropy. They were wealth-hungry strivers who justified their greed by saying that it was a means to a virtuous end, and Boyle and Garner’s performances are so detailed and nuanced—his Sam a small, pitiful, smart, callous, and delusional king; her Caroline a forceful, shrewd, off-putting, conniving, and resentful queen—that the show proves a comprehensive two-handed character study.

Anthony Boyle as Sam Bankman-Fried Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Hopscotching from the United States to Hong Kong to the Bahamas, and finding time to damn a variety of additional individuals (including, notably, Sam’s parents), The Altruists feels definitive, capturing this affair from multiple points of view and incisively laying out the messy cause-and-effect steps that led to Sam and Caroline’s disgrace.

Like Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman, Sam Bankman-Fried comes off as another full-of-himself “genius” who moved fast and broke things in service of a dubious cause. Yet Moore’s series ultimately distinguishes him from his peers through his destructive romance with Caroline, who didn’t earn a prison sentence as long as he did (he’s locked up for a quarter century; she cooperated with authorities and got two years behind bars) but is depicted as his equal co-conspirator.

The Altruists’ protagonist may, in the long run, be less important than The Social Reckoning and Artificial’s villains, whose actions continue to threaten the planet. However, it’s still an infuriating reminder that those leading the tech-finance charge aren’t to be trusted.

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