THE BIG SCARE ‘The Daily Show’ Humiliates MAGA Voters With One Question Trump’s supporters were at a loss for words.

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper is back to questioning MAGA loyalists—and getting the last laugh.

This time, the comedian asked Donald Trump supporters: “What is the big issue of this midterm?” Most answered with “communism” and “socialism.” Klepper’s follow-up question got them. When the anchor asked each of them to “Define communism,” the results were hilarious, allowing Klepper to appropriately humiliate Trump’s stalwarts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a hard term,” one supporter responded. Klepper quipped back, “It’s just almost easier just to throw it out, incite some fear, and then move on.”

Klepper often ventures into Trumpland to interact with MAGA fans. YouTube/The Daily Show

Another said communism means “They’re going to control you.” Yet another said, “It’s...it’s just communism, socialism,” laughing awkwardly without offering a real answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klepper cut to Vice President JD Vance, who offered a bizarre explanation of what socialism means. “Oh man, I—you know...I guess it’s honestly—it’s a hard term to define these days. I don’t know what the term means anymore. I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is that you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Trump is “bringing back an even older boogeyman,” Klepper said.

But the real punchline came when Klepper threw their leader’s bonkers bribe in their faces. In September, Trump offered every U.S. citizen $5,000 if his party retains the majority in the November midterms.

Trump keeps touting the dangers of communism to his followers. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“What do you think about these $5,000 checks Trump wants to give out for free?” Klepper asked Trump’s voters. “What’s wrong with a free handout here and there?”

One said, “It’s great.” Another said, surprisingly, “I’m not sure I like that...because it looks like he’s paying people to vote for him.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register