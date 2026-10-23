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THE BIG SCARE

‘The Daily Show’ Humiliates MAGA Voters With One Question

Trump’s supporters were at a loss for words.

By Meera Navlakha

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper is back to questioning MAGA loyalists—and getting the last laugh.

This time, the comedian asked Donald Trump supporters: “What is the big issue of this midterm?” Most answered with “communism” and “socialism.” Klepper’s follow-up question got them. When the anchor asked each of them to “Define communism,” the results were hilarious, allowing Klepper to appropriately humiliate Trump’s stalwarts.

“That’s a hard term,” one supporter responded. Klepper quipped back, “It’s just almost easier just to throw it out, incite some fear, and then move on.”

Jordan Klepper

Klepper often ventures into Trumpland to interact with MAGA fans.

YouTube/The Daily Show

Another said communism means “They’re going to control you.” Yet another said, “It’s...it’s just communism, socialism,” laughing awkwardly without offering a real answer.

Klepper cut to Vice President JD Vance, who offered a bizarre explanation of what socialism means. “Oh man, I—you know...I guess it’s honestly—it’s a hard term to define these days. I don’t know what the term means anymore. I think in reality what it actually means in the American context is that you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports.”

Trump is “bringing back an even older boogeyman,” Klepper said.

But the real punchline came when Klepper threw their leader’s bonkers bribe in their faces. In September, Trump offered every U.S. citizen $5,000 if his party retains the majority in the November midterms.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, US, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Trump keeps touting the dangers of communism to his followers.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“What do you think about these $5,000 checks Trump wants to give out for free?” Klepper asked Trump’s voters. “What’s wrong with a free handout here and there?”

One said, “It’s great.” Another said, surprisingly, “I’m not sure I like that...because it looks like he’s paying people to vote for him.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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