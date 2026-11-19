THREE'S COMPANY This All-Star Sequel Surpasses Its Oscar-Winning Predecessor Brad Pitt, Quentin Tarantino, and David Fincher hit a home run with “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

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The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a marriage of two great American auteurs with incredibly distinct voices. Quentin Tarantino’s motormouthed, genre-splicing, wittily profane electricity is a far cry from David Fincher’s chilly, propulsive, exacting meticulousness.

So their collaboration on a sequel to Tarantino’s 2019 Oscar-winner Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is at once a dream come true for cinephiles and a potentially combustible union of artists who, for all their respective talents and shared love of cinematic technique and history, aren’t a surefire natural fit.

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Except, it turns out, that they are.

With Fincher tightening up Tarantino’s sprawling narrative and Tarantino loosening up Fincher’s rigidity—and Brad Pitt somehow upping the charm in the role that won him an Academy Award—The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (Nov. 25 in theaters, and Dec. 23 on Netflix) is a vibrant, rollicking follow-up that’s bursting with humor, action, and idiosyncratic personality.

(L-R) Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth and Elizabeth Debicki as Karen Crosby. Netflix

Written by Tarantino and helmed by Fincher, it’s an Elmore Leonard/Donald E. Westlake-style dime-store crime yarn that’s somehow superior to its acclaimed predecessor and the best thing the Fight Club and The Social Network filmmaker has made in years. An entertainingly rowdy time will be had by all.

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While Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood implied, but never conclusively stated, that stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt) killed his wife, Tarantino’s novelization of the feature definitively answered that question in the affirmative. And The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth swiftly underscores that, for all his gregarious wit and charisma, its hero is a stone-cold killer.

(L-R) Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Elizabeth Debicki as Karen Crosby, Scott Caan as Charlie Peters and Carla Gugino as Toni Becka. Netflix

Given his prior skill at taking down Charles Manson’s hippie acolytes, this isn’t a stunner, except to the unfortunate thieves with whom Cliff negotiates. This get-together takes place in the New Beverly Cinema where Cliff works as a part-time projectionist, enjoying (for the umpteenth time) a Blaxploitation picture starring Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). The fact that—in real life—Tarantino owns the establishment marks this as the first of countless instances in which the writer playfully stamps the material with his fingerprints.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth takes place in 1977, eight years after the prior outing’s events, and Cliff now lives with his pawn shop-owning dad, Gus (Peter Weller), with whom he enjoys watching movies and TV (like The Rockford Files), talking shop, and assembling model planes. Pitt and Weller’s chemistry has a lived-in sincerity that’s felt in everything from Cliff kissing his sleeping pop on the top of the head to Gus telling his son to take a phone call in the other room so he doesn’t interrupt his show—and then hanging up the main receiver once Cliff is on the line.

Carla Gugino as Toni Becka. Netflix

Such authentic touches are ubiquitous, and Fincher handles them with a purposefulness that never makes the action feel rushed; instead, the film moves at just the right pace, kicking back when it wants to and yet wasting not a single opportunity to deepen its characters through word and incident.

With every change of scenery, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth notes (via on-screen text) its current location and its precise distance from Hollywood, and that specificity resonates as both an outgrowth of Tarantino’s thorough nostalgia and Fincher’s scrupulous staging. The duo is in perfect creative harmony, and that synergy allows the film to be simultaneously funny, sexy, and scary.

(L-R) Matt Groove as Eddie Verdusco and JB Tadena as Fernando Verdusco. Netflix

The last of those qualities comes courtesy of gun-toting Fernando (JB Tadena) and giant hammer-wielding Eddie Verdusco (Matt Groove), two Filipino hitmen who are first seen brutally executing a family—including multiple children—in a swanky Mulholland Drive home. The first two, on the other hand, are epitomized by a swinging sequence at the lounge, where Cliff mans the bar and makes elaborate banana-centric tropical cocktails for customers who, more often than not, swoon at his magnetism.

The first third of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth follows its protagonist in and around his stomping grounds, engaging with diverse acquaintances (such as Gus, whose request for a tray of Nutter Butters and root beer is one of myriad amusing details) and demonstrating his multifaceted gifts. It kicks into gear, however, when Cliff receives a call from agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), whose client Charlie Peters (Scott Cann)—a star of TV Westerns and war shows who’s famed for doing his own stunts—wants to meet him.

Scott Caan as Charlie Peters. Netflix

This development embroils Cliff in a messy criminal predicament and a romance, and Pitt and Debicki make for a delightfully unconventional couple, he rakish and confident, she formidable and poised. Fincher favors shots of derrieres more than feet (sorry, Quentin), but he and Tarantino, guided by a kindred reverence for old-school movies and TV, are otherwise in seamless sync.

Between a newsreel-y recap of Charlie’s career (complete with recreations of his television programs), a glimpse of a legendary on-set episode between Charlie and James Stacy (Timothy Olyphant, reprising his Once Upon a Time part), and the revelation that Karen was once a movie critic, Fincher and Tarantino’s team-up is in perpetual, affectionate dialogue with pop culture—fittingly, considering that their story is itself a wild, winding affair inspired by (and constructed with the parts of) various genre ancestors.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Hot Rod Harrison. Netflix

Its non-stop chitchat snappy without being smug and its stewardship sleek and yet also marked by a handful of rough edges, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is populated by actors who, in a few short scenes, make an indelible mark. Those include Abdul-Mateen II as Jim Brown-ish football star-turned-matinee idol Hot Rod; Carla Gugino as Charlie’s wife Toni, who has a not-so-secret history with the ex-stuntman; and Caan—in a standout performance—as the semi-likable Charlie, whose arrogance is offset by his veneration for Cliff, and who has a terrific bit with a pig.

References to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton abound, but aside from a single, satisfying cameo from one Once Upon a Time player, Fincher and Tarantino prioritize Cliff and those in his immediate orbit—a shrewd tack that renders Dalton, like Cliff’s many rumored exploits, merely a colorful (mythic) story, which Cliff himself recognizes is often better than reality.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. Netflix

Working with his leading man for the fourth time (following Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Fincher places Pitt on a pedestal via one glamorous shot after another, and he puts his own sharp, spiky spin on Tarantino’s trademark eruptions of violence, all of which are prefaced by, and laced with, disarming comedy. Pitt is so comfortably cool as Cliff that it’s easy to believe the procession of outlandish facts about his past, and those revelations are emblematic of a film that piles on crazy complications, absurdities, and thrills.

Concluding on an ideal note of nonchalant badassery, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a deliriously zigzagging trip through Hollywood that’s as good as any of the recent fantasies the mecca has produced, and it suggests that if Tarantino wants to keep delaying his final directorial effort, and Fincher is interested in a reunion, the two could do a lot worse than continuing to churn out additional superlative mis-adventures.

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