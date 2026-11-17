FAMISHED It’s Finally Time to Kill Off This Groan-Inducing Franchise “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” proves that there’s no more life left in the kid-slaying saga.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the dystopian franchise’s second prequel following 2023’s abysmal The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is a tale of rebellion against both a system that demands (and engenders) submission and a future that seems inevitable. Despite such defiant talk, however, Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of best-selling author Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel doesn’t practice what it preaches, hewing drearily to convention and serving up a saga of murderous television spectacle and youthful revolt that’s not simply stale but, worse, thrill-free.

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping (Nov. 20, in theaters) is the fifth straight series entry helmed by Lawrence, and while the director certainly knows his way around a homicidal arena populated by teenagers and young adults compelled to kill each other in order to survive, his latest’s lethargy suggests that perhaps he’s lost his passion for this ongoing project. Even the staunchest fans may feel the same about this trip back in time to the 50th Hunger Games, since in most respects it’s akin to a greatest-hits package featuring new actors as younger versions of familiar characters and a showdown to the death that’s stunningly inert.

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Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Set nearly a quarter century before the events of the original Hunger Games film, this installment focuses on Woody Harrelson’s prior winner Haymitch Abernathy, who— played by Joseph Zada—immediately announces that he doesn’t drink (a reference to Harrelson’s boozy older Haymitch) and who’s deeply in love with girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), with whom he makes out on a hillside frequented by geese. The annual reaping (i.e., the ceremony in which Hunger Games contestants are chosen from the country’s districts) falls on Haymitch’s birthday, and this time he’s chosen to compete after trying to defend Lenore from the stormtrooper-ish peacekeepers policing the festivities.

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy. Murray Close/Lionsgate

The reaping is overseen by Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), whose face is the victim of insanely taut facelifts and whose bold, ridiculous hair and clothing fit the franchise’s infatuation with ugly, absurd fashion. Though the reaping is broadcast to the public, the event’s chaos never makes it to air courtesy of Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons, inhabiting a role originated by Philip Seymour Hoffman), whose media manipulations are eye-opening to Haymitch.

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Not that it matters, since Sunrise on the Reaping cares only about the Hunger Games’ TV pomp and circumstance as a way to give Kieran Culkin the chance to do his trademark sarcastic-dismissive schtick as Caesar Flickerman (the host first embodied by Stanley Tucci).

Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Seeing pre-wrinkled versions of these heroic and villainous men and women may well strike a chord with die-hards, but Sunrise on the Reaping doesn’t flesh them out, and that additionally goes for Panem president and Hunger Games mastermind Coriolanus Snow (Ralph Fiennes, taking over for Donald Sutherland and, also, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Tom Blyth). Lawrence wrongly assumes he doesn’t need to develop these figures because they’ve already been established, and the result is that they all resonate as two-dimensional shadows of their former (older) selves.

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Sunrise on the Reaping flies through its early passages with an alacrity that makes everything feel tossed off and inconsequential. Haymitch is conscripted into fighting alongside three of his District 12 mates, a uniformly sketchy trio that includes Wyatt (Ben Wang), Louella (Molly McCann), and Maysilee (Mckenna Grace), whose bad attitude isn’t just the byproduct of being separated from her twin sister.

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Only one of these compatriots genuinely factors into these proceedings, and none of them boast enough personality to inspire engagement with their struggle, thereby leaving Zada’s Haymitch to single-handedly shoulder this adventure.

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Despite opulent sets and extravagant outfits, Sunrise on the Reaping is visually flat, not least because we’ve seen similar Panem sights countless times before. More troublesome, however, is a Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie script that moves so quickly, while juggling so many peripheral characters, that it proves frustratingly convoluted. Haymitch falls in with insurrectionists who want to help him break the Hunger Games “machine.”

Yet the specific nature of their plot is semi-incoherent, with Lawrence prioritizing appearances from well-known fictional faces—Elle Fanning as Elizabeth Banks’ Effie Trinket; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Jeffrey Wright’s Beetee Latier; Maya Hawke as Amanda Plummer’s Wiress; Lily Taylor taking over for Lynn Cohen as Mags Flanagan—over lucidity.

Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Following a first half that’s merely a dutiful prologue, Sunrise on the Reaping enters the arena, where Haymitch abandons his allies in order to protect them and strives, on his own, to cause a calamity that’ll shut down the Games for good. Unfortunately, that undertaking is rather dull, and Lawrence otherwise has the hero try to save his mates (and himself) from vicious attacks by artificial critters, birds, and butterflies. The blandness and/or indistinctness of these robo-animals is a nagging issue, albeit not as great as the director’s general disinterest in orchestrating contender-vs-contender clashes, which neuters the material of its kids-slaying-kids lifeblood.

Sunrise on the Reaping is split into three chapters, even as it plays like one long quasi-rehash, full of insolent symbolic gestures, malevolent conspiracies, and daring insurgencies. Collins’ story adds so little to her series’ lore that it’s difficult to see this big-budget endeavor as anything other than a transparent effort to keep milking a still-profitable IP. Nonetheless, it might have been more passable were it not for the featureless lead turn of Zada, who weeps and rages with metronomic regularity but shows no flicker of Harrelson’s messy charisma.

Tokens, songs, and fires galore in Sunrise on the Reaping help maintain consistency with its predecessors, and the Oscar-nominated Plemons at least strikes a resonant chord as Plutarch, whose diligent adherence to tradition masks his true disobedient intentions. Yet trying to stuff most of Collins’ tome into 158 minutes, Lawrence’s film shortchanges everything.

Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” is a recurring piece of Sunrise on the Reaping’s clunky puzzle—due, in part, to the fact that Haymitch’s lost love is named (groan!) Lenore. “Nevermore” states a character at the fan-servicey end of this prequel, and considering its lifelessness, it’s a sentiment that—with regard to the franchise as a whole—one can heartily get behind.

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