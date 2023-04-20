‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale: Our Biggest Lingering Questions

(This article contains spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of The Mandalorian.)

It feels like Season 3 of The Mandalorian came and went faster than a jump to lightspeed. We came, we saw, we took back Mandalore, and now fans of the Star Wars series are eager to see what comes next. The creatives behind the series, namely Jon Favreau, have teased more seasons of The Mandalorian to come, so we expect to see further adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and our sweet baby bright eyes Grogu in the future. But what will that fourth season look like?

As of right now, we really don’t know much about the next season of The Mandalorian. There’s no slated release date, and, frankly, we could see Din and Grogu pop up in other Star Wars series — we’re looking at you, Ahsoka. But while we wait for confirmation on a Season 4, let’s dig into some burning questions we have after the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian.

What’s next for Din and Grogu?

This is a pretty obvious question. But, really, what is next for Din and Grogu? In the final episode of Season 3, the Mandalorian bounty hunter and his newly adopted son (it’s official, baby!) move into a quaint home on the reformed Nevarro. Shout-out to Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) for the hookup. Din is relaxing outside, helmet on, of course, and Grogu’s using the force to levitate a frog (because, duh). But as so many Star Wars stories have taught us, it’s when circumstances seem safe that everything can change. Something tells us Din and Grogu might leave Season 3 more vulnerable than ever. Now that their bond is stronger than before, keeping one another safe has never been more important.

What’s Din’s new job going to entail?

If there’s one thing we can take away from Season 3 of The Mandalorian, it’s that the New Republic is not as great as we thought. Disorganization? Not taking requests seriously? Conversion torture tactics?! Not looking good! Din’s new gig as an “independent contractor” might get a bit messy in the show’s next installment. Not everyone is super keen on the New Republic’s reign, and Din’s work could mean he makes more enemies than friends in the galaxy.

Will Grogu’s Jedi powers grow stronger?

Over the course of the past three seasons, Grogu’s Jedi abilities have become more sophisticated. He wields the force so well in the Season 3 finale that he creates an air pocket in a firestorm, protecting daddy Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in the process. As of the last episode, though, Grogu is now Din Djarin’s Mandalorian apprentice, which means he’s going to learn to “walk the way of the Mandalore.” But how will that conflict with his growing connection to the force, if at all? And will his emotional attachment to Din lead Grogu down a dark path? Not our sweet, wrinkly boy. Never! But we have to wonder…

What will Mandalore’s new chapter look like?

Lady Bo-Katan Kryze has officially retaken her home planet along with a united front of Mandalorians from all different walks of life, so to speak. Mandalore is still very much in shambles, and it will surely go through a rebuilding process. We have to wonder if Bo-Katan will be able to keep her people united. “Mandalorians are stronger together,” she pointedly tells Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) during their big showdown. But will the bonds forged in battle be enough to keep the Mandalorians together? And what will Mandalore’s role be in the galaxy?

What’s going on with the big beasty under the water?

Speaking of Mandalore, remember that big beasty that’s just sort of hanging out underwater? We’d like to see more of the creature in the next season of The Mandalorian. The Mythosaur plays a major role in Mandalorian lore. Its skull is a symbol fans have seen throughout the series—on armor and even painted on the bottom of a ship the Mandalorians score from the Empire. Mythosaurs were also ridden by Mandalorians in battle. But is the Mythosaur lurking in the mines of Mandalore more of a threat than we think? The final episode features a clear shot of the big beasty, so something tells us we’ll see more of the creature in the future.

Who will take over as head baddie, now that Moff Gideon is gone?

Moff Gideon is pretty much burned to a crisp, and all his creepy clones seem to be gone too. Where exactly does that leave us, as far as our next villain is concerned? Former Empire Comms Officer Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brian) seems a likely choice. What she did to Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) proves how ruthless and cunning she can be. Remember? She tricked him into going to a scrap yard to get some equipment, set him up to get caught, then twisted the notch all the way up on the Mind Flayer, practically frying the guy’s brain. Plus, Elia has practically infiltrated the New Republic—again, not looking good, guys. We could see Elia becoming an even bigger player in another season of The Mandalorian. Then again, we wouldn’t be surprised if she found a new leader to follow.

Did we get a tease of the First Order?

We clocked those red-cloaked fighters. We’ve seen them, or an iteration of them, before. Different versions of the Red Guard have appeared throughout the Star Wars series. But this might be the first time we’ve seen a troupe that reminded us so much of the ones seen in the latest film trilogy. For reference, the throne room for Emperor Snoke we see in The Last Jedi features the Elite Praetorian Guard, styled very similarly to the Red Guard that protected Chancellor Palpatine.

It’s also worth a reminder that The Mandalorian occurs not long after the events of Return of the Jedi. Now, that doesn’t mean The Force Awakens is just around the corner. But within the Star Wars timeline, it does make a slight gesture towards the First Order and the forthcoming threat to the galaxy.

More Anzellans? More Anzellans!

Babu Frik freaks, rise up! I want more of the Anzellans, and I want them in Season 4—no squeezie!