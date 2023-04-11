‘The Marvels’ Teams Up Your Fave TV and Movie MCU Heroes—and It Looks Great

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been divided by small- and big-screen stars since the first Disney+ MCU series debuted back in January 2020. Nearly four years later, Marvel is giving its TV heroes their biggest platform yet, with November’s The Marvels.

Captain Marvel, née Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), returns for her first post-Endgame adventure, but her fellow Avengers are nowhere to be found. Instead, in this Captain Marvel sequel, she shares the spotlight with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Carol’s best friend Maria; we last saw her in WandaVision. That’s not particularly shocking to us or Carol; Monica’s been working with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for much of her adult life.

The bigger news here is that Kamala Khan—a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. the biggest Captain Marvel fangirl in the world (Iman Vellani)—accidentally joins along for this messy time-and-space-swapping tale. She becomes the first lead of a Disney+ show to co-star in a main MCU event. Ms. Marvel won widespread raves for its first season last summer, endearing audiences to her ahead of this planned team-up feature.

Not only is Kamala already a fan-favorite character, but she’s a perfect foil for the much more straitlaced Carol and Monica. She’s the first MCU hero to actively stan for an Avenger, after all—a fun way to move us forward in this uneven post-Endgame era.

Better yet: The Marvels looks to be the first actually funny Marvel movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Your mileage may vary on that one, but that’s my vote.) We’ve got Kamala’s shocked wailing after magically switching places with Monica, and Carol suddenly showing up in Kamala’s New Jersey living room, receiving judging glares from the entire Khan clan. And I won’t get Kamala’s Trolls 2-esque “Oh my god,” unleashed after she suddenly lands next to the cat-like alien Goose spitting tentacles out of his mouth, out of my head any time soon.

Most of all, we love a diverse, all-women team-up movie, especially from the traditionally white male-focused Marvel universe. Time to gear up for something legitimately fun, when director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels hits theaters Nov. 10.