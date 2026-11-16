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AS NOT SEEN ON TV

The Most Heinous Looks From 2026 Governors Awards Red Carpet

Is this what happens when you don’t put an awards show on TV?

Charlize Theron, Alexander Skarsgård

Getty

By Cameron Adams

If an awards show isn’t televised and it’s not even live-streamed on social media, did it really happen?

To spare you the Google search, the Governors Awards is the serious older sibling of acting awards season. Unlike the Oscars, these awards are voted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, not the general riff-raff membership.

As well as legends Glenn Close and Ridley Scott given prestigious accolades to recognize their amazing careers, it’s a chance to generate some serious pre-Oscar buzz.

While it’s not filmed, there was still a red carpet for photographers, which means stylists gone rogue.

Charlize Theron

Theron is going to be no stranger to the red carpet this season for her work in the MAGA-baiting The Odyssey. To bait them even further, the few pieces of fabric on this semi-dress are in MAGA-cap red, complete with leather bra. This S&M Little Red Riding Hood get-up is one gust of wind away from a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Charlize Theron at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Charlize Theron came as Little Red Riding Hood.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

The star of The Wicker showcases equal-opportunity plunging cleavage, complete with low-cut lame to make the chest pop.

Alexander Skarsgård attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Equal-opportunity cleavage from Alexander Skarsgård.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Cara Delevigne

The actor and model slipped into a black John Galliano slip dress that only she could pull off. But large, randomly located denim patches are probably best left on a beer-stained denim jacket being worn by a Motörhead fan.

Cara Delevingne attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Cara Delevingne channeled a heavy metal fan.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Julianne Moore

Even a screen goddess has an off-night in a Scary Spice offcut.

Julianne Moore attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Julianne Moore had an off-night.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Florence Pugh

Still waiting patiently in the wings for that Madonna biopic call-up, Florence remained in the era by channeling a prom dress from 1985.

Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Florence Pugh was the Material Girl.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Inde Navrarrette

The star of Obsession is rising up in Hollywood circles, which hopefully means she can find a stylist who can get her to a tailor stat, as she’s drowning in fabric here.

Inde Navarrette attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Drowning in fabric: Inde Navarrette.

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Sophie Okonedo

There’s a lot going on here. The main dress probably didn’t need the Fraggle Rock feathers and flowing ribbons attached, which just look like a tripping hazard tbh. Lucky no one was filming.

Sophie Okonedo attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Sophie Okonedo wore the busiest dress of the night.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

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