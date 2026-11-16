The Most Heinous Looks From 2026 Governors Awards Red Carpet
Is this what happens when you don’t put an awards show on TV?
If an awards show isn’t televised and it’s not even live-streamed on social media, did it really happen?
To spare you the Google search, the Governors Awards is the serious older sibling of acting awards season. Unlike the Oscars, these awards are voted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, not the general riff-raff membership.
As well as legends Glenn Close and Ridley Scott given prestigious accolades to recognize their amazing careers, it’s a chance to generate some serious pre-Oscar buzz.
While it’s not filmed, there was still a red carpet for photographers, which means stylists gone rogue.
Charlize Theron
Theron is going to be no stranger to the red carpet this season for her work in the MAGA-baiting The Odyssey. To bait them even further, the few pieces of fabric on this semi-dress are in MAGA-cap red, complete with leather bra. This S&M Little Red Riding Hood get-up is one gust of wind away from a serious wardrobe malfunction.
Alexander Skarsgård
The star of The Wicker showcases equal-opportunity plunging cleavage, complete with low-cut lame to make the chest pop.
Cara Delevigne
The actor and model slipped into a black John Galliano slip dress that only she could pull off. But large, randomly located denim patches are probably best left on a beer-stained denim jacket being worn by a Motörhead fan.
Julianne Moore
Even a screen goddess has an off-night in a Scary Spice offcut.
Florence Pugh
Still waiting patiently in the wings for that Madonna biopic call-up, Florence remained in the era by channeling a prom dress from 1985.
Inde Navrarrette
The star of Obsession is rising up in Hollywood circles, which hopefully means she can find a stylist who can get her to a tailor stat, as she’s drowning in fabric here.
Sophie Okonedo
There’s a lot going on here. The main dress probably didn’t need the Fraggle Rock feathers and flowing ribbons attached, which just look like a tripping hazard tbh. Lucky no one was filming.
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