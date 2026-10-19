BACK WITH A BANG ‘The Simpsons’ Character Makes Surprise Return The character and his storyline showed a massive, much-needed change.

The Simpsons has revived one of its most iconic characters, bringing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon back after nine years.

Apu made a comeback with “The Revengening.” Sunil Malhotra voices the character, replacing Hank Azaria, who previously played the role. It was Apu’s first appearance since October 2017, in the episode “The Serfsons.”

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Azaria’s rendition became controversial for its stereotypical take on a South Asian character. Executive producer Matt Selman told Variety that they “wanted to bring him back in a smart, ‘Simpsons’-y way that allowed him to evolve.”

“We’re excited by what Sunil has already brought to the role, and look forward to seeing more of Apu in the future,” said Selman.

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Azaria has acknowledged the damage that Apu—a prominent character on the world’s most famous animated series—has done to the South Asian community and diaspora. He quit playing the character in 2020, but continued voicing other characters.

Hank Azaria retired from playing Apu after backlash. Colin McPherson/Getty Images/Colin McPherson/Getty Images

“Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize,” Azaria told Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021. “And sometimes I do.”

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“I really didn’t know any better,” he said. “I didn’t think about it. I was unaware how much relative advantage I had received in this country as a white kid from Queens.

“Just because there were good intentions, it doesn’t mean there weren’t real negative consequences to the thing that I am accountable for,” he said.

The character came under scrutiny with comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu. The doc highlighted that Apu was the only series regular of Indian heritage to appear on American television for a significant period, contributing to long-standing stereotypes and subsequent microaggressions against an entire population.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu’s documentary "The Problem with Apu" unraveled the impact of the character. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Kondabolu explained the impact of Apu to the Daily Beast in 2017, saying, “To me, what’s interesting about the character is because it’s all we had, that’s how people perceived us. Post-9/11, you had a cartoon character and terrorists representing all brown people,” calling the effect “dangerous.”

Malhotra, a voice actor, said his agent’s initial call to audition for Apu made his “stomach sink.”

“When my agent called me about a Simpsons audition, I knew exactly what role it was for, and the idea actually made my stomach sink,” he said. “But admittedly, part of me was also curious. It had been eight years since Apu had spoken on the show, and it got me thinking: Did the writers’ room look different now? Could they bring him back in a way that acknowledged and apologized for past mistakes? Could I make the character my own, and reclaim him in some way? And could they achieve all of that in an unmistakably ‘Simpsons’ way that didn’t disappoint fans?”

Malhotra said his meeting with Selman and co-executive producer Cesar Mazariegos marked “the beginning of a deeply collaborative experience that I hope is equally satisfying for longtime fans of The Simpsons and for other South Asian kids who, like me, stopped watching at some point along the way.”

He added, “I can’t wait for fans to see more Apu.”

In his appearance, Apu returns to take revenge and acquire justice, donning a Daft Monk costume and unmasking himself in front of a Springfield crowd, decrying how often he was accidentally killed off by the town’s residents. “I am the man you left for dead. I am the one you pretended never existed!” he declares.

“It would have been so easy to bring me back. I immediately ran home to my family, but they were gone. Then I went to the Kwik-E-Mart and was shocked to find it abandoned. As I wandered aimlessly through town, no one even noticed me. It was as if I was invisible. That was when I vowed to take my revenge on Springfield,” cries the character, before he threatens to blow up City Hall.

Marge Simpson interrupts, delivering a message to both Apu and, seemingly, the South Asian community. “Apu, we’re so sorry we left you for dead. Believe me, we wanted to do the right thing,” she says.

The Simpsons, from left to right: Lisa, Marge, Maggie, Homer, Bart. Courtesy Everett Collection

“But we were so scared, and just didn’t know what to do,” Bart Simpson adds.

Lenny also delivers what seems like a layered statement, telling Apu, “If it’s any consolation, we had so many internal conversations about it.” Homer then apologizes to Apu, saying he would sacrifice himself to save the town.

“I’m just doing what the old Apu would have done. The guy who loved this town and everyone in it. You were on our bowling teams, our barbershop quartets, our dad rock cover bands. We took you for granted. I took you for granted,” he tells him.

The episode ends with Apu waking from a nightmare inside his convenience store, Kwik-E-Mart, alongside his wife, Manjula. There, Homer appears and invites him to a Halloween party. Apu says, “A Halloween party sounds kind of fun. Plus, I feel like I haven’t seen everyone in ages. Oh, but I wish I had a costume.” He ends up wearing the Daft Monk costume.

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