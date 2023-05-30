The ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast Has Their Own Ideas for a Spinoff

It seems like every major spring TV show aired their finales over the weekend—Succession, Barry, Yellowjackets, Somebody Somewhere, are there more?—and Ted Lasso is about to join the bunch. The chipper Apple TV+ football show will air the 12th and final episode of its third season on Wednesday. If rumors are true, this might be the last episode of Ted Lasso ever.

Apple TV+ has not confirmed this to be the final season, although lead star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has not-so-subtly hinted that we’re reaching the end. Still, in a pre-season interview with Deadline, Sudeikis said that there was always room for a “cameo” from Ted, should the show continue without him.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis said. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’”

So, maybe it’ll just be Ted leaving the field for good? Either way, to anticipate what could be our last moments with AFC Richmond, The Daily Beast’s Obsessed chatted with several of the Ted Lasso cast members at a red carpet event to see what their ideas for a spinoff would look like. The answers were surprising—and, of course, adorable.

A Murder Mystery

Jeremy Swift, who stars as Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) cheery assistant Leslie Higgins, put a Knives Out spin on the Ted Lasso universe. What if two characters decided to become Sherlock Holmes and John Watson? (One already has a British accent—the other, not so much.)

“Higgins and Beard [Brendan Hunt] detective agency,” Swift said. “But Beard is secretly corrupt and committing all the crimes. Higgins doesn’t know anything about it.”

What a plot twist! But would the audience know about his corruption, or would viewers be left in the dark until a jaw-dropping finale? Either way, I’m sure Will the Kit Man would play a great bumbling sidekick.

Two Characters Who Picked Each Other

James Lance already gave us his idea for a Trent Crimm spinoff—and if you haven’t read about it already, you’re missing out—but the perfectly groomed actor had another suggestion, too.

“I’d be pretty interested to see what Will the Kit Man [Charlie Hiscock] is up to in his private life,” Lance said. Though he didn’t offer up further plot details, he did give some reasoning for his answer: “Charlie Hiscock is a little superstar. He’s funny as hell. I’d like to see him more.”

Coincidentally, Hiscock picked Trent Crimm as his spinoff star. The pair seem to admire each other, which is oh so heartwarming.

“I won’t say Will the Kit Man,” Hiscock said (though he did seem to hint that he wouldn’t say no to his own spinoff). “But I’ll say: Following Trent Crimm on his next journey. Where does he go now, now that he’s writing the book for the team? What happens next?”

Up into space with William Shatner, apparently, because that’s what Lance told us.

A Bit of an Oddball

Hunt, who stars as the eccentric Coach Beard in Ted Lasso, had a more deep-cut idea in mind. Remember his spotlight episode in Season 2, “Beard After Hours”? You might need to rewatch it to understand his idea.

“Renee [Malcolm Rennie], the guy who lives in the sewers, who let the pub lads onto the pitch in [that episode],” Hunt said. “Kind of like that Gary Oldman show Slow Horses. He’s probably the bad guy in Slow Horses, so it’ll be in the Slow Horses universe, this is his Joker movie. Block letters filling the screen: ‘RENEE.’”

It might be hard to convince the Ted Lasso fans to accept such a sharp turn from the show’s usual tone, but Hunt isn’t concerned.

“That would have a lot of legs and a lot of interest,” he said. (Perhaps sarcastically.)

Lots of Love for Roy and Phoebe

All of these ideas are wonderful, but let’s be real: Who doesn’t want to see a spinoff of foul-mouthed Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein)?

“I’d say Roy Kent,” Moe Jeudy-Lamour, who plays goalie Van Damme, said. “I want to know what’s next for him.”

But let’s sweeten the deal a little bit here: What about Roy and his tiny niece Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield)? Now, that’s an offer we can’t resist.

“I want to see Phoebe and [pub owner] Mae [Annette Badland] as detectives solving crimes together, one pub at a time,” team captain Isaac, played by Kola Bokinni, said. “Even though she’s not allowed in a pub yet! Maybe Roy tags along sometimes.”

With Phoebe there, do we even need Roy? She can carry the whole show by herself. Cristo Fernández, who plays Dani Rojas, says Phoebe should lead her own series—if he doesn’t take the spinoff for himself!

“People have talked about a spinoff for Dani and that would be cool,” Fernandez said. “But I really like Phoebe. She’s so cool, right? And she likes football too! Maybe she can play football—soccer—and we’ll see stories around the younger leagues. And the women’s teams. That would be cool.”