IN OR OUT? ‘The View’ Addresses Rumors About Firing Trump Nemesis The veteran co-host was alleged to be on the outs amid a nasty shoulder injury. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The View has set the record straight on the fate of Joy Behar.

A rep for the daytime talk show confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the veteran co-host, 84, won’t be leaving the program anytime soon, despite a report from RadarOnline.com last week saying otherwise.

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The rep told EW that “there is no truth” to the report alleging Behar was on the outs amid a rumored “panel shake-up” because of “producers looking to make the show less shrill and more inviting to a broader audience.”

The report said concerns arose about Behar’s place on the program after she missed several weeks on the air due to an injury.

Behar joined the program when it began in 1997. Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Behar, who joined the program as an original co-host alongside Barbara Walters in 1997, suffered a shoulder dislocation late last month, sidelining her from the talk show throughout October.

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Her co-host Sunny Hostin addressed Behar’s absence on Oct. 1, saying that “she’s recovering and will be back soon.”

Behar set a record as the longest-running female host of an American television program. Jeff Lipsky/ABC

The View producer Brian Teta shared Monday that Behar’s return was imminent, announcing on Monday’s episode of the Behind the Table podcast that she will appear on the show for the first time since Sept. 30 on Tuesday.

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“Joy is back,” Teta said at the end of the episode. “We’ve missed her. We’ll see you tomorrow!”

The Daily Beast has reached out to ABC News for comment.

An outspoken Democrat, Behar is not a fan of the second Trump administration. Lou Rocco/ABC

Behar’s co-hosts have been keen to welcome the comedian back to the table.

“We’ll have something special when you know you’re on your way back. Hurry back,” Whoopi Goldberg said last week. “It’s not the same at the table. We miss you, we do.”

Goldberg had previously shared a message from Behar during her birthday episode on Oct. 7, which she missed because of her injury.

Goldberg shared a message from Behar during her absence. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

“She says, ‘Thanks to everyone who inquired about my recovery. If I was still 21, I’d have bounced back the next day,’” Goldberg said at the time. “‘But, since I’m an old bat, recuperating takes a bit longer. I plan to be back next week to fill everyone in on all the gory details.’”

It’s not the first time an injury has kept Behar away from the table.

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Last year, after vanishing from the program for a few days, she informed viewers that she had broken her toe after “dropping an iPad” on her foot.

Behar, a longtime critic of President Donald Trump, told New York Magazine earlier this month that she would love to welcome him back to the View table.

“I’d love Donald Trump to take the heat. You can’t go to Fox all the time,” she said about the president, who had appeared on the program 18 times before his first presidency.

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