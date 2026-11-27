Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she was tricked into joining the show.

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Candace Cameron Bure said she and Raven-Symoné “didn’t sign up” for the highly political discussions on The View.

The Full House actress’ conservative beliefs have sparked controversy over the years, like when she argued with Symoné on the Hot Topics table and said she left Hallmark for the Great American Family network, which excludes LGBTQ storylines.

She told the McBride Rewind podcast that she feels the show’s producers tricked her into joining, and that Raven-Symoné would allegedly agree.

Candace Cameron Bure attends the Great American Family Christmas Festival at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on November 22, 2024. Marleen Moise/Getty Images

When asked what drew her to the role, she said, “So, I was kind of duped. Raven will say the same thing.”

Before they signed on, Bure explained that both former co-hosts were told the show was “steering away from politics” to more pop culture and evergreen topics.

She said she was told the political topics would only pop up “here and there.”

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She guest co-hosted before joining in 2015, but she didn’t realize she was auditioning for the seat.

Once they offered her the seat, she told them she wasn’t comfortable talking about politics. She explained to the producers she never talked about it with her family growing up, and she felt like she didn’t “even know enough to actually verbalize all of the opinions.”

They then told her about the show’s supposed new direction, but it never seemed to materialize, especially after Donald Trump entered the 2016 presidential race.

Candace Cameron Owens said it was intimidating to sit next to EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg as the show's token conservative. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Getty Images

“And all hell broke loose,” Bure said.

She said ultimately she’s grateful for the experience, but she had to adjust to being the token conservative on the show, sitting next to EGOT Whoopi Goldberg. Her tenure followed other notable right-wing hosts like Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Meghan McCain, and Jedediah Bila.

Candace Cameron Bure is seen at ABC Studios in New York City on November 11, 2026, ahead of her Nov. 13 appearance back on "The View." Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“I knew I was going to be the conservative on the panel no matter what,” Bure said. “Even with social topics, you can be morally conservative or not, but I know me. I’m me all the time. I’ve never changed who I am over the years.”

Although she’s always been consistent in where she leans with her Christian beliefs, “once it turned very political,” she thought, “I didn’t sign up for this.”

She left her seat at the Hot Topics table after just two seasons, ending her weekend flights in and out of Los Angeles to be with her family.

Candace Cameron Bure said she knew she'd be the lone conservative on the show, but not that she'd have to argue about politics. Lou Rocco/Getty Images

She said it was because producers kept egging her on to “jump in” with her opinions, after telling them arguing wasn’t who she was.

Bure and Joy Behar argued a bit on the show, but Bure said, “There was respect behind the cameras.”

“Everyone was lovely,” she said. “I loved Joy so much. Joy loved me, and I loved her… even though there was a lot of disagreeing on camera.”

"The View" co-hosts Candace Cameron Bure and Joy Behar light the Empire State Building on September 6, 2016, in New York City. Chance Yeh/Getty Images

When asked in an October interview if she’d do the show again, she said, “I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it.”

Bure then joined the co-hosts for the show’s November 13 episode as a guest to discuss her time on Fox’s Special Forces, where she said that co-hosting The View was “difficult” without backup.

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