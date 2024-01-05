What Atrocities Will These Newbies Commit in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

The White Lotus has started casting its next round of wealthy imbeciles, who will head to Thailand for Season 3 of Mike White’s hit HBO series. Although revered White Lotus guest Jennifer Coolidge will not be returning as Tanya—being dead and all—her pal from Season 1, Natasha Rothwell (who starred as Belinda) was the first cast member reported to join the third installment.

Rothwell will be joined in Season 3 by Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, HBO announced today. This list closely mirrors one posted on Thursday by Deuxmoi, although the anonymous gossip account also had folks like Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Aimee Lou Wood on its list.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves—this roster is pretty solid. Although HBO has revealed no clues of the chaotic plot to come, we can make a few predictions based on these names alone. Will Posey and Monaghan, who look somewhat alike, play sisters out to one-up each other? Maybe Isaacs and Bibb will have a connection—married, siblings, enemies, who knows!

As for staff, it’s confusing to see Belinda back at The White Lotus hotel chain—but now in Thailand instead of Hawaii. She’s either transferred to a new location or earned some random money from Tanya’s will to enable her to travel. Hetrakul and Thapthimthong are both Thai actors, so either could be employed at The White Lotus, or they could be locals like Season 2’s Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannó).

Production for The White Lotus Season 3 is set to begin in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February. Although that might make it seem like the show’s release is right around the corner, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced late last year that the show would “likely” not be returning until 2025. Hold off on booking a trip to Thailand until then—your vacay dreams are about to be ruined by nightmarish characters romping through the country.