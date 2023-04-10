‘Stranger Things’ Earns New Animated Spinoff, Teased as ‘Saturday Morning Cartoons’

As Netflix works to spin more adventures out of their sci-fi hit Stranger Things, the streamer has announced the terrorized residents of Hawkins’ next venture: an animated series set in the world of the show.

There’s not too much info on the show yet, though we know Eric Robles (who previously worked on series like Fanboy & Chum Chum and Glitch Techs) is set to develop Netflix’s new vision for the universe.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

Stranger Things premiered in 2016, and most recently, aired its fourth season over the summer in 2022. The series has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which currently has no air date. Netflix has developed Stranger Things video games to play on its mobile app, as well as announced an anime spinoff (Stranger Things: Tokyo) and a stage play called Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

A “Saturday morning cartoon” concept sounds enthralling for the Stranger Things Universe. This idea calls back to the ’80s vibe of Stranger Things’ early seasons, which felt like a riff on Ghostbusters or E.T. Now, instead of putting up with mauling, massacres, and three-hour-long episodes, we’ll return to the more playful days, where bikes and Eggo waffles made us all fall in love with the series.

Further, as the child actors rapidly age after nearly seven years on the show, perhaps an animated series will allow the creators more time to create new seasons. We won’t have to worry about little Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) appearing to be in his late twenties, when he’s supposed to be young teen.