HOLLYWOOD MOURNS ‘Top Gun’ Actor Dies at 93 The Emmy-winning actor’s family announced he died of natural causes. CBS Photo Archive/CBS, Getty Images

Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in Top Gun and Picket Fences, died Wednesday at age 93.

The Emmy-winning actor passed from natural causes, his family said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play Video

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives,” the family said, requesting privacy as they grieve.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love and support being shown by his friends, colleagues, and fans.”

Tom Skerritt and his wife, Julie Tokashiki, have been married since the late 1990s. Frank Trapper/Frank Trapper, Getty Images

Skerritt was born in Detroit and joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school. His father was a small business owner and his mother was a homemaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to attend the University of California, Los Angeles with the help of the G.I. Bill.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Being a blue-collar, middle-class guy from Detroit, I had transferred out to UCLA as an English major who was interested in directing,” Skerritt told Film Comment in 2016. “I had done a little theater as an actor, only to overcome being shy and self-conscious, and never intended or thought I could make a living as an actor.”

Tom Skerritt, 2019, Park City, Utah. Sonia Recchia/Sonia Recchia, Getty Images

Skerritt was in a UCLA production of The Rainmaker when he was discovered and made his film debut in 1962’s War Hunt with Robert Redford.

He took on several other supporting roles before landing a lead in 1979’s Alien.

Tom Skerritt in the 1979 movie 'Alien'. Stanley Bielecki Movie Collectio/Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection, Getty Images

The Top Gun actor said once that making Alien was “one of the most memorable things” in his career. “I recognized we were making something extraordinary,” he said.

In the 80s, Skerritt appeared in Ryan’s Four, The Twilight Zone, and Cheers, before landing a role in 1986’s Top Gun.

“Everybody was having a good time on this. We all knew, or maybe I just sensed it, that this was going to be a very successful film,” Skerritt told Fox News about the original Top Gun.

Tom Skerritt as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in "Picket Fences." CBS Photo Archive/CBS, Getty Images

Skerritt won an Emmy for his role as a small-town sheriff in the CBS series Picket Fences in 1993.

In 2020, Skerritt and his wife, Julie Tokashiki, founded the film company Triple Squirrels to “deliver the best visual storytelling possible in times when blockbuster movies lack originality in storytelling and are shackled by unforgiving budgets.”

Skerritt and Tokashiki met on the set of Picket Fences. The actor was married to Sue Oran for 15 years, and to Charlotte Shanks for 15 years before that.

He co-founded the Red Badge Project in 2012, a non-profit that helps veterans manage post-traumatic stress disorder through storytelling and writing.

The Top Gun actor is survived by Tokashiki, five children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register