$2M CLUB Trump-Friendly Stars Revealed as Highest-Paid Actors on TV The stars are raking in $2 million an episode. Amazon MGM Studios

Two stars who have cozied up to Donald Trump are among the highest-paid TV actors, according to a new report from Variety.

According to the site’s list, only four actors are making $2 million per episode. Two of the four are MAGA-friendly: Sylvester Stallone, whom Trump named as one of his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, and Chris Pratt, who has spoken favorably for Trump and publicly embraces his family member RFK Jr.’s MAHA movement. The other two stars making the golden amount are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, each for their roles on Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

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Stallone draws his mega paycheck from his Paramount+ starrer, "Tulsa King." Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Stallone draws his paycheck from his Paramount+ starrer, Tulsa King, which is currently airing its fourth season. Pratt’s $2 million comes from The Terminal List, the Prime Video series that dropped all eight episodes of its second season last month.

Chris Pratt stars in Amazon's "The Terminal List." Marni Grossman/Prime

While Pratt has not explicitly endorsed Trump like Stallone did when he called him “the second George Washington” in 2024, the Jurassic World actor has embraced his MAGA-adjacent persona after social media users discovered that he was following several right-wing accounts on Instagram. He expressed appreciation for his cousin-in-law Robert F. Kennedy’s MAHA initiatives during an appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random in 2025, and criticized Kennedy’s detractors as “unreasonable” about what the star sees as his “good policies.”

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“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to,” Pratt said at the time, quipping, “To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself.’... It’s like, come on, be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have.”

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He added, “When you jump on the bandwagon with who is, you know, the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.” His “both sides” post-election take in 2024 also caused some fans to wonder is he is secretly MAGA.

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Trump awarded Stallone the Kennedy Center Honor in December 2025 and called him “a very special guy, a real talent,” and “a friend of mine.”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon co-star in the Apple TV+ show, both playing news anchors. David Livingston/Getty Images

Witherspoon defended her and Aniston’s salaries after a critic highlighted their pay in their review. She said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren’t worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, ‘Why is that bothersome?’” She added, “I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they’re doing it for a reason.”

Witherspoon said she doesn't understand why their salaries are "bothersome." Apple TV+

“They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back” she went on, adding, “Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?”

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