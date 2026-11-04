QUACK, QUACK Trump Gets Brutal Nickname From ‘View’ Foe After Huge Loss One host declared the election outcome “the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement.”

The hosts of The View are in great spirits following MAGA’s massive midterm losses, so much so that Joy Behar has coined a new nickname for Donald Trump.

The hosts celebrated the Democratic wins, with co-host and former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin declaring the blue wave “the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement.”

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She added, “Today, Donald Trump is officially a lame duck president,” which prompted Behar to ask, “Can we call him ‘Lame Donald Duck?’”

Whoopi Goldberg added “Quack, quack” for good measure. Ana Navarro referenced Trump’s infamous “Grab ‘em by the p ---y’ tape when she quipped that voters “Grabbed him by the ballot box.”

U.S. President Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The round-the-table jabs come after Trump’s handpicked candidates lost across the board on Tuesday. A White House insider told the Daily Mail that Trump was so angry at the sweeping losses that he holed himself up in the dark with his blonde aide, Natalie Harp, as he watched the devastating results roll in.

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“He’s watching Fox News barely uttering a word and paralyzed into silence,” one insider told the site. “It’s very, very dark in the residence.” Griffin, the panel’s lone Republican defender, said she was happy to see the losses.

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Trump passed the buck for his party's poor midterm performance. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“This was a total and complete repudiation of Donald Trump’s presidency and his policies, and I wanna say I think this is the beginning of the end of the MAGA movement,” Griffin said. “As a resistance Republican who’s been waiting for this moment, I am so excited for what the future could hold because I don’t believe in these tariffs that have cost people all more money than we can afford. This war in Iran is a disaster. The ICE tactics that we’ve seen, the enforcement, are inhumane and against my values. I am ready to see some new leadership.”

Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

She added, “The country said we do not want this, and I hope the White House hears it.”

Ana Navarro said she was “really very proud of the American people because we showed that we don’t storm the Capitol; we storm the polls,” adding, “Donald Trump has done more for diversity and DEI because he united blacks and browns and gays and women” in sending him a clear message.

Navarro and her fellow hosts rubbed the MAGA losses in Trump's face on Wednesday. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

After Tesla billionaire Elon Musk poured almost $400 million into Trump’s handpicked candidates before their crushing defeat, Goldberg said the elections were also a repudiation of Trump’s rich friends.

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“It also taught us we cannot be bought. You can spend billions of dollars throwing money at people, and it didn’t matter worth a damn,” she said.

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